Watch live: NASA's DART spacecraft to crash into asteroid in planetary defense test

An illustration depicts NASA's DART spacecraft moments before crashing into the Dimorphos asteroid. Image courtesy of NASA

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, is on target to slam into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats. The DART vehicle is expected to crash into the asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. EDT, at a speed of about 15,000 mph, with the goal of altering the moonlet's current path. Coverage on NASA TV begins at 6 p.m. Advertisement

Neither Didymos nor Dimorphos pose a threat to Earth, but if all goes according to plan, the same maneuver could be used to divert other asteroids from threatening Earth.

The DART mission, scientists say, will provide valuable data for NASA and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which is managing the mission.

"This is an exciting time, not only for the agency but in space history and in the history of humankind, quite frankly," Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer said. "This demonstration is extremely important to our future here on Earth."

DART is aiming for Dimorphos, which scientists estimate is about 560 feet in diameter.

"Dimorphos is a tiny asteroid," Tom Statler, the mission's program scientist at NASA, said during a news conference.

"We've never seen it up close. We don't know what it looks like. We don't know what the shape is. And that's just one of the things that leads to the technical challenges of DART," Statler said. "Hitting an asteroid is a tough thing to do."

Before impact, LICIACube will be released, which will record its parent spacecraft's final moments and beam the images and data back to Earth.

Once the spacecraft hits its target Monday, the moon's orbit around the asteroid will change, which will be measured by ground-based telescopes, according to Andy Cheng, DART's investigation team lead.

A nudge to an asteroid's trajectory may only cause a change of millimeters a second, which isn't very fast, but could over a long enough period of time force a threat to Earth to miss the planet completely.

The mission comes with a $330 million dollar price tag. DART was launched Nov. 23 on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The vending machine-sized vehicle detached from the stage-two rocket about an hour into its journey, absorbing the sun's energy to power its 7-million-mile trip to its impact target, the Didymos asteroid system.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA science associate administrator, said DART is the first of many planetary defense missions planned.

Dr. Kelly Fast, a program scientist in NASA's planetary Science Division, said there are more than 27,500 known near-Earth asteroids, none of which pose a threat to the planet, but there are many others out there that have yet to be detected.

"The subset that are a large size that really could do damage that the Earth's atmosphere doesn't protect us from, that larger population, we've probably only found about 40% of those," she said. "So we keep searching."

