MIT develops battery-free underwater camera

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Monday they've developed a prototype battery-free camera for underwater use, which they said could help monitor the effects of climate change.
Powered by sound waves derived from anything from a passing ship to the vocalizations of marine mammals, MIT researchers said their new underwater camera is about 100,000 times more energy efficient than conventional models. And by freeing the camera from a tether tied to a submersible vehicle or research vessel, scientists said they will eventually be able to conduct visual research for longer periods and over broader distances.