Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX sent 52 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday as the company continues weekly launches to build out its constellation. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m., SpaceX said in a news release. Advertisement

The first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean about nine minutes later. It previously launched SES-22 and two Starlink missions.

People reported seeing the launch as far as Cape Cod in Massachusetts as well as New York, New Jersey and Maryland -- sharing pictures on social media of the rocket in the sky.

SpaceX has launched more than 3,340 satellites into low-Earth orbit with 2,499 operational, according to an online tracker.

Last weekend, SpaceX launched 34 satellites into low-Earth orbit with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite.

Blue Walker 3 is a test satellite from AST SpaceMobile, which aims to build "the first and only space-based cellular broadband network to be accessible by standard smartphones," according to the company's website.

"Called SpaceMobile, this ultra-powerful network is being designed to provide connectivity at 4G/5G speeds everywhere on the planet -- on land, at sea and in flight," the company said.AST SpaceMobile is based in Midland, Texas.