Science News
Sept. 23, 2022

Vaccine-resistant coronavirus similar to COVID-19 found in Russian bats

By Adam Schrader
Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/images/id-5639890/" target="_blank">Anke Schroeder</a>/Pixiabay
Photo by Anke Schroeder/Pixiabay

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A coronavirus recently discovered in Russian bats can infect humans and may be resistant to vaccines, leading researchers to call for creating jabs to prevent against all similar viruses.

The virus Khosta-2 is a sarbecovirus -- a lineage in the coronavirus family which includes SARS-CoV-2 -- first found in samples collected from bats near Sochi National Park in Russia from March to October 2020, though it initially did not appear to be a threat to humans.

Khosta-2 has already shown that it can infect human cells and is resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the study published Thursday in the journal PLoS Pathogens. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, emerged in Wuhan, China, around January 2020.

Michael Letko, a virologist with Washington State University and the corresponding author of the study, said in a news release that the research shows that sarbecoviruses like COVID-19 are circulating outside of Asia, "even in places like western Russia."

RELATED Health officials: Flu could rise this season as COVID-19 restrictions wane

"Genetically, these weird Russian viruses looked like some of the others that had been discovered elsewhere around the world, but because they did not look like SARS-CoV-2, no one thought they were really anything to get too excited about," Letko said.

"But when we looked at them more, we were really surprised to find they could infect human cells. That changes a little bit of our understanding of these viruses, where they come from and what regions are concerning."

Letko said that the team determined that Khosta-2 right now lacks some of the genes needed for pathogenesis in humans but that there are risks of it recombining with a second virus like SARS-CoV-2 which could give it that ability.

RELATED Watchdog says fraudsters may have stolen billions in COVID-19 relief money

He added that SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to "spill back" from humans into wildlife were viruses like Khosta-2 are "waiting in those animals with these properties we really don't want them to have."

"Right now, there are groups trying to come up with a vaccine that doesn't just protect against the next variant of SARS-2 but actually protects us against the sarbecoviruses in general," Letko said.

"Unfortunately, many of our current vaccines are designed to specific viruses we know infect human cells or those that seem to pose the biggest risk to infect us. But that is a list that's everchanging. We need to broaden the design of these vaccines to protect against all sarbecoviruses."

RELATED Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11

Latest Headlines

Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Science News // 11 hours ago
Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth in 59 years
The best nights of all of 2022 to see Jupiter in the night sky are about to take place as the planet takes center stage in the night sky, a showing unlike any other in nearly six decades.
James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
Science News // 1 day ago
James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
Artemis I: NASA's SLS moon rocket passes key fuel test for possible launch next week
Science News // 1 day ago
Artemis I: NASA's SLS moon rocket passes key fuel test for possible launch next week
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- NASA's first Artemis mission, which will pave the way for humans to return to the moon, appears to be on track for another launch attempt next week after it passed a key test.
Instrument issue pauses NASA's James Webb Telescope observations
Science News // 2 days ago
Instrument issue pauses NASA's James Webb Telescope observations
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Scientists have temporarily paused further observations with NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope after a problem was detected with one of its instruments, the space agency confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
Expedition 68: NASA astronaut joins 2 Russians for voyage to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Expedition 68: NASA astronaut joins 2 Russians for voyage to International Space Station
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Despite high political tensions, an American astronaut caught a ride to the International Space Station on Wednesday with two Russian cosmonauts on an expedition that will put him on the outpost for six months.
Scientists discover earliest remnants of opium use
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists discover earliest remnants of opium use
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered the earliest-known residue of opioids, according to research conducted at the University of Tel Aviv published Tuesday.
James Webb Space Telescope sends back pictures of Mars
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope sends back pictures of Mars
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that the James Webb Space Telescope captured the blinding infrared light from Mars earlier this month.
Study: Injured brain's ability to heal may hinge on time of day, circadian rhythms
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Injured brain's ability to heal may hinge on time of day, circadian rhythms
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Researchers say a type of brain cell able to renew itself is regulated by circadian rhythms, giving more insight into how the body's internal clock may promote healing after traumatic brain injuries.
Space archaeologists's offer first consultancy firm for orbital habitats
Science News // 4 days ago
Space archaeologists's offer first consultancy firm for orbital habitats
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Three well-known space archaeologists have opened a new consultancy firm, offering advice to builders and designers of any future space stations or other off-planet living arrangements.
World's fossil fuel reserves could generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases
Science News // 4 days ago
World's fossil fuel reserves could generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Burning the world's fossil fuel reserves could emit about 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases, according to a new analysis.
