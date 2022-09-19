Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Windsor
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM

World's fossil fuel reserves could generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases

By Adam Schrader
Activists gather in front of Los Angeles City Hall in February 2020. Activists spoke about the health problems people experience when living near oil and gas extraction, particularly in low-income neighborhoods. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/16fd5c9c9810a98f7713d90c3540713d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Activists gather in front of Los Angeles City Hall in February 2020. Activists spoke about the health problems people experience when living near oil and gas extraction, particularly in low-income neighborhoods. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Burning the world's fossil fuel reserves could emit about 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases, according to a new analysis.

Carbon Tracker Initiative, with data support from Global Energy Monitor, developed and launched on Monday the Global Registry of Fossil Fuels -- what the group described as the "first-ever fully transparent, public database" that tracks fossil fuel production and global impact.

Advertisement

Extracting and using all identified reserves of coal, oil and gas would emit more global warming emissions than all that have been released into the atmosphere since the industrial revolution, an analysis of data from the registry shows.

The database shows that Russia and the United States each have enough fossil fuel reserves to raise the temperature of the planet by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that the United Nations and climate scientists worldwide has said passing would lead to catastrophic climate change effects.

RELATED Study finds Pakistan flood made worse by climate change

The United States has the potential to release 577 billion tons of emissions, mostly from coal.

"You've got governments issuing new licenses or permits for coal that are completely decoupled from their own climate commitments," Mark Campanale, founder of Carbon Tracker Initiative, told The Guardian.

Advertisement

The database shows that about 27 billion tons of emissions that the United States has the potential to release come from fossil fuel projects that are already being developed.

RELATED Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia

"It's like a country announcing that they're going on a climate change diet and they're going to eat salad for lunch and then sneaking back to their office and working their way through a box of donuts," he said.

"You're not on a diet if you're stuffing your face with donuts, but that's what's happening with countries and their developers of fossil fuels."

Russia, before the war in Ukraine, was a major supplier of oil and gas -- particularly to most of Europe. Even as countries move away from dependency on Russian fossil fuels, Moscow has identified enough that would release 490 billion tons of greenhouse gases.

RELATED Kamala Harris meets with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change

The maximum amount of global carbon dioxide emissions that would result in limiting climate change to that 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit temperature is known as the carbon budget. The database shows enough fossil fuel reserves have been identified worldwide to blow the remaining budget seven times over.

"Countries like to talk about emissions, they don't want to talk about fossil fuels," Campanale said.

"Emissions are from the use of fossil fuels and you can't do anything about emissions until you've actually come to a conclusion about what you're going to do about fossil fuels."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Scientists believe Mars rock samples contain organic matter
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists believe Mars rock samples contain organic matter
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists believe some of the recently-collected rock samples taken by NASA's Perseverance Mars rove likely contain organic matter.
Intuitive Machines to go public on Nasdaq with acquisition company
Science News // 2 days ago
Intuitive Machines to go public on Nasdaq with acquisition company
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The space exploration company Intuitive Machines said Friday it will go public through a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at about $1 billion.
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Yale University researchers have found that third-hand cigarette smoke can expose non-smokers to a wide range of toxic or carcinogenic compounds even over long periods of time after smoking occurs.
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to new research, Mexican mangroves are playing a helpful role in fighting climate change because they have been trapping carbon for thousands of years.
Study links temperatures with prevalence of hate tweets
Science News // 3 days ago
Study links temperatures with prevalence of hate tweets
A recent study has found a link between outdoor temperatures and the prevalence of hate speech on social media, which may, in turn, impact mental health.
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected four rock samples since July from the planet's surface, in an area the agency considers a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life, the agency said Thursday.
Sky watchers in Alaska treated to SpaceX satellites and glowing aurora
Science News // 3 days ago
Sky watchers in Alaska treated to SpaceX satellites and glowing aurora
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sky watchers in Alaska were treated to both a dramatic green aurora and a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Science News // 4 days ago
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't.
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Science News // 4 days ago
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change.
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Science News // 4 days ago
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists in southwest China on a digging expedition have discovered what they believe is the earliest fossil of a gibbon, and they say it solved part of a longtime mystery about the evolutionary chain of apes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists believe Mars rock samples contain organic matter
Scientists believe Mars rock samples contain organic matter
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Research links COVID-19 to increased risk of Alzheimer's diagnosis
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement