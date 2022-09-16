Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Intuitive Machines to go public on Nasdaq with acquisition company

By Clyde Hughes
This is an Image of the Intuitive Machines M-1 Nova-C to deliver five science and technology payloads under Commercial Lunar Payload Services. Photo courtesy of Intuitive Machines
This is an Image of the Intuitive Machines M-1 Nova-C to deliver five science and technology payloads under Commercial Lunar Payload Services. Photo courtesy of Intuitive Machines

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The space exploration company Intuitive Machines said Friday it will go public through a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

The special purpose acquisition company merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. And will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LUNR.

Advertisement

Intuitive Machines is a leading participant in NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The company won contracts for three missions to date.

The company said that in early 2023, an Intuitive Machines lunar lander on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket is expected to transport government and commercial payloads to the surface of the Moon. It would mark the United States' first return to the Moon since its Apollo missions in 1972.

RELATED NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life

"Intuitive Machines is excited to play a critical role in providing technologies and services to establish long-term lunar infrastructure and commerce," Intuitive Machines co-founder Kam Ghaffarian said.

"What's different this time is that the U.S. government has astutely chosen to utilize partnerships with the private sector to accomplish its goals more quickly and more cost-effectively," Ghaffarian said.

The company said that $55 million in committed capital and a $50 million equity facility were secured for the transaction. Intuitive Machines said it expects to become profitable over the next 2 to 3 years.

Advertisement

"The objective is to create a thriving commercial ecosystem for space for the benefit of civilization," Ghaffarian said. "This has created a massive secular growth opportunity for space as an industry.

"We have already seen companies such as SpaceX seize this moment and achieve fantastic results, and we are all still in the very early days of this new phase of space exploration, with tremendous growth potential ahead."

Read More

Sky watchers in Alaska treated to SpaceX satellites and glowing aurora Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk

Latest Headlines

Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Science News // 1 hour ago
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Yale University researchers have found that third-hand cigarette smoke can expose non-smokers to a wide range of toxic or carcinogenic compounds even over long periods of time after smoking occurs.
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Science News // 4 hours ago
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to new research, Mexican mangroves are playing a helpful role in fighting climate change because they have been trapping carbon for thousands of years.
Study links temperatures with prevalence of hate tweets
Science News // 5 hours ago
Study links temperatures with prevalence of hate tweets
A recent study has found a link between outdoor temperatures and the prevalence of hate speech on social media, which may, in turn, impact mental health.
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected four rock samples since July from the planet's surface, in an area the agency considers a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life, the agency said Thursday.
Sky watchers in Alaska treated to SpaceX satellites and glowing aurora
Science News // 1 day ago
Sky watchers in Alaska treated to SpaceX satellites and glowing aurora
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sky watchers in Alaska were treated to both a dramatic green aurora and a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Science News // 1 day ago
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't.
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Science News // 1 day ago
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change.
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Science News // 2 days ago
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists in southwest China on a digging expedition have discovered what they believe is the earliest fossil of a gibbon, and they say it solved part of a longtime mystery about the evolutionary chain of apes.
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE probe has experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed.
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The word is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
NASA Mars Rover's rock samples to be studied for signs of life
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Study: Thirdhand smoke deposits emit harmful gases long after smoking
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement