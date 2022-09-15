Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk

By Clyde Hughes

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't.

The fireball was also seen by some skywatchers in northern England. The UK Meteor Network said about 800 people reported seeing the streaking fireball, which was visible for about 20 seconds.

Advertisement

If it wasn't a meteor, what was it?

Astronomers believe it was a piece of space junk, possibly connected with SpaceX's Starlink satellite program. That possibility was strengthened by the fact that the fireball appeared to break apart as it headed northwest across the sky.

RELATED New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth

"The preliminary trajectory has been calculated by the [International Meteor Organization] and indicates that the object, which we now believe to be space debris, would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides," the UK Meteor Network said in a tweet.

UK Meteor Network astronomer John Maclean said the fireball was traveling too slowly to be a meteor.

Advertisement

"What we're looking at at the moment is a Starlink satellite, which was actually due to deorbit or re-enter the atmosphere," Maclean said according to The Guardian. "But it is possible it could have deorbited slightly early."

Mclean said most meteors enter the Earth's atmosphere at speeds up to 80,000 mph, while space junk typically moves at about 30,000 mph.

"As a result space junk is visible across the sky for much longer," he added. "A meteor would be a matter of a few seconds, whereas this was visible for 20 seconds. That's too slow for a meteor."

RELATED Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show

A glimpse of deep space: NASA releases 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image, released on July 12, 2022, reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Read More

Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower

Latest Headlines

Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Science News // 1 hour ago
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change.
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Science News // 23 hours ago
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists in southwest China on a digging expedition have discovered what they believe is the earliest fossil of a gibbon, and they say it solved part of a longtime mystery about the evolutionary chain of apes.
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE probe has experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed.
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The word is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association.
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been delayed once again, with the agency now targeting Sept. 27 as a date for liftoff.
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Science News // 2 days ago
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the most detailed and "breathtaking" images to date inside the Orion Nebula, shedding light on how stars and planetary systems formed 4.5 billion years ago.
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Science News // 2 days ago
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ice that forms on the world's more than 117 million lakes is melting earlier in the year, affecting plant and animal life in those ecosystems, according to new research published in Nature Communications.
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement