Sept. 15, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging

By Doug Cunningham
A British Medical Journal investigative report says fossil fuel companies including ExxonMobil have poured tens of millions of dollars into university research to weaken climate change messaging and to protect fossil fuels producer's interests. Photo by Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published Thursday in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change and protects the interests of fossil fuel providers.

The report found that energy companies have used a similar strategy to tobacco companies in prior decades -- to protect their interests by becoming a primary funder of research.

The British Medical Journal report said that in 2000 British Petroleum and Ford Motor Company donated $20 million to Princeton to launch the first major program at an American university to tackle climate change. In 2020, according to the BMJ investigation, Princeton extended a funding partnership with ExxonMobil.

In 2021 Stanford University students sent a petition and letter to the university president protesting the fossil fuel industry funding for university research.

That letter argued that "accepting funding from the fossil fuel industry poses an inherent conflict of interest" and threatens researchers' academic integrity." The students said in the letter that Stanford has accepted tens of millions of dollars from fossil fuel companies since 2011 to fund university research.

Stanford grad student Ben Franta told the BMJ that fossil fuel company research funding is aimed at protecting the industry's interests.

"Often the reasons are to obtain the trust of scientists, to paint themselves as part of the solution to the broader public, to keep an eye on what research is being done -- even to influence what research gets done, what doesn't get done," Franta told the BMJ.

According to the BMJ research, much of the fossil fuel industry university research funding focused on carbon capture technology as a means to combat global warming while still burning fossil fuels. But researchers found that while scientifically feasible, it didn't work economically because capturing 3% of global carbon "requires about the same amount of electricity as the U.S. generated in 2020."

Stanford engineering professor Mark Jacobson described research into carbon capture as a smokescreen distraction from true solutions.

"Renewables are the only option," He told the BMJ. "We need to focus on what works."

Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Science News // 1 hour ago
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't.
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Science News // 23 hours ago
New fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists in southwest China on a digging expedition have discovered what they believe is the earliest fossil of a gibbon, and they say it solved part of a longtime mystery about the evolutionary chain of apes.
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE probe has experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed.
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The word is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association.
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been delayed once again, with the agency now targeting Sept. 27 as a date for liftoff.
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Science News // 2 days ago
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the most detailed and "breathtaking" images to date inside the Orion Nebula, shedding light on how stars and planetary systems formed 4.5 billion years ago.
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Science News // 2 days ago
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ice that forms on the world's more than 117 million lakes is melting earlier in the year, affecting plant and animal life in those ecosystems, according to new research published in Nature Communications.
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.
