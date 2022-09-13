Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 6:07 PM

NASA's CAPSTONE probe suffers anomaly, put in safe mode

By Simon Druker
1/2
NASA's CAPSTONE probe, seen in a pre-launch rehearsal in May, experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed on Monday. File Photo by Rocket Lab
NASA's CAPSTONE probe, seen in a pre-launch rehearsal in May, experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed on Monday. File Photo by Rocket Lab

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE probe has experienced a problem on its journey to the moon, and is now in a protective safe mode, the space agency confirmed.

NASA and its private partner Advanced Space issued the update Monday, after what they referred to as an anomaly.

Advertisement

"This is a dynamic operational situation," Colorado-based Advanced Space said in a statement.

"During or shortly after the third trajectory correction maneuver on Sept. 8th, the spacecraft suffered an anomaly that resulted in the vehicle attitude rates growing beyond the capacity of the on-board reaction wheels to control and counter. The vehicle was attempting to communicate with the ground for approximately 24 hours before any telemetry was recovered. At the point of recovery, the spacecraft was not in a stable configuration, it was not power positive, and the system was experiencing periodic resets."

RELATED Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

The team said working with limited data, it became clear that "it was prudent to declare an operational emergency Thursday evening."

The microwave oven-sized CubeSat satellite is now safely stable as scientists attempt to repair the situation.

"The combined mission team...re-established contact with CAPSTONE and reconfigured the spacecraft's systems to stabilize the situation while recovery plans are evaluated. CAPSTONE remains in safe mode and now is power positive, meaning that it is generating more power from the solar panels than the system is using," NASA said in an update on the project's website.

Advertisement

"While work is ongoing to diagnose the cause of the issue, the team is preparing CAPSTONE to attempt a detumble operation to regain attitude control of the spacecraft."

This is the latest snag in the small probe's scientific mission, which begins with a four-month journey to its target destination, before starting an orbit around the Moon for at least six months. Its goal is to better understand the characteristics of the orbit and validate the power and propulsion requirements for maintaining its orbit as predicted by NASA's models.

The launch of the 55lb unmanned capsule was delayed in June to give engineers from New Zealand firm Rocket Lab more time to perform final system checks.

RELATED Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria

In July, NASA then lost communication with the spacecraft for two days, before eventually re-establishing contact.

CAPSTONE is part of NASA's Artemis Project that aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

Read More

Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system

Latest Headlines

United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Science News // 3 hours ago
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The word is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association.
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Science News // 6 hours ago
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Science News // 9 hours ago
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been delayed once again, with the agency now targeting Sept. 27 as a date for liftoff.
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Science News // 23 hours ago
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the most detailed and "breathtaking" images to date inside the Orion Nebula, shedding light on how stars and planetary systems formed 4.5 billion years ago.
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Science News // 1 day ago
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ice that forms on the world's more than 117 million lakes is melting earlier in the year, affecting plant and animal life in those ecosystems, according to new research published in Nature Communications.
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Science News // 4 days ago
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to astronauts serving on the International Space Station on Friday as she convened the meeting of the National Space Council at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA said on Thursday that after two failed attempts last week, the next launch attempt for the first Artemis moon mission and first flight of the massive SLS rocket is at least two weeks away.
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Science News // 5 days ago
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act through 2027, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement