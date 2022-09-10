Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 10, 2022 / 9:50 PM

SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite

By Adam Schrader
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.

The satellites were launched by a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after targeting a 9:20 p.m. liftoff due to weather.

Advertisement

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes later, completing the record-breaking 14th flight for a first-stage SpaceX booster.

The Falcon 9's first stage previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and eight Starlink missions.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite was expected to be deployed first before SpaceX added the Starlink satellites to its constellation.

"One of our most complex missions," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Friday.

SpaceX has launched more than 3,250 satellites into low-Earth orbit with 2,470 operational, according to an online tracker. The company launched its first 60 satellites in May 2019.

Blue Walker 3 is a test satellite from AST SpaceMobile, which aims to build "the first and only space-based cellular broadband network to be accessible by standard smartphones," according to the company's website.

Advertisement

"Called SpaceMobile, this ultra-powerful network is being designed to provide connectivity at 4G/5G speeds everywhere on the planet -- on land, at sea and in flight," the company said.

AST SpaceMobile is based in Midland, Texas.

Read More

USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis

Latest Headlines

Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Science News // 1 day ago
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to astronauts serving on the International Space Station on Friday as she convened the meeting of the National Space Council at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA said on Thursday that after two failed attempts last week, the next launch attempt for the first Artemis moon mission and first flight of the massive SLS rocket is at least two weeks away.
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Science News // 2 days ago
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act through 2027, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Science News // 3 days ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers on Wednesday announced that they have found what appears to be the earliest known evidence of a surgical amputation, from a 31,000-year-old skeleton that was unearthed in Indonesia.
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Science News // 3 days ago
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- According to a new study, global changes in the climate could make it more difficult for scientists and companies to develop biomass technologies, now and in the future, which are important to creating renewable energy.
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Science News // 3 days ago
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Despite their ubiquity, the life of the harbor seal isn't well understood. While seal numbers have been dropping, the concern still is whether there are too many.
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Science News // 4 days ago
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Japan's Riken have developed a solar backpack to steer cockroaches into hard-to-reach areas for environmental monitoring and search-and-rescue in the event of a natural disaster.
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- NASA says it will try again on Saturday to send its giant moon rocket and a space capsule to the moon and back -- the first Artemis mission -- after multiple problems that spoiled the first attempt were fixed.
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Science News // 1 week ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- At 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to leave a decades-long position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of this year as he contemplates what's next for him.
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement