Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%

By Doug Cunningham
Workers installing solar panels over Newton North High School parking lot in Newton, Massachusetts, USA, in 2020. A new report Thursday from Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie said the Inflation Reduction Act will boost U.S. solar energy by 40% through 2027 <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=solar+panels&amp;title=Special:MediaSearch&amp;go=Go&amp;type=image">Photo by Arnold Reinhold/Wikimedia Commons</a>
Workers installing solar panels over Newton North High School parking lot in Newton, Massachusetts, USA, in 2020. A new report Thursday from Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie said the Inflation Reduction Act will boost U.S. solar energy by 40% through 2027 Photo by Arnold Reinhold/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The report estimated the legislation would result in an additional 62 gigawatts of solar installations over baseline projections, boosting total total solar installations to 336 gigawatts by 2027, nearly triple the current 129 gigawatts.

Advertisement

"This report provides an early look at how the Inflation Reduction Act is going to transform America's energy economy, and the forecasts show a wave of clean energy and manufacturing investments that will uplift communities nationwide," said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper in a statement.

Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Michelle Davis said the Inflation Reduction Act has given the solar energy industry the most long-term certainty it has ever had.

RELATED Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements

"Ten years of investment tax credits stands in stark contrast to the one, two, or five-year extensions that the industry has experienced in the last decade," Davis said in a statement. "It's not an overstatement to say that the IRA will lead to a new era for the U.S. solar industry."

Advertisement

Despite that robust outlook, the report said solar energy installation forecasts for 2022 have declined to 15.7 GW, the lowest since 2019.

That's because the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act went into effect June 21, according to the SEIA report. It has resulted in detentions of solar modules, exacerbating supply chain problems.

RELATED Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast

"With this incredible opportunity comes a responsibility to clearly address concerns over forced labor and ensure that we have ethical supply chains throughout the world," Hopper said in a statement.

The SEIA report found that demand for rooftop solar installations is "at historic highs in the face of power outages and increasing electricity prices." According to the report, solar accounted for 39% of all new electric generating capacity additions in the first half of 2022.

First Solar, the nation's biggest solar panel manufacturer, said in August it will invest up to $1 billion to build a new U.S. factory.

RELATED Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect

The U.S. solar market is now roughly 4.5% of the total electricity mix.

Latest Headlines

NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA said on Thursday that after two failed attempts last week, the next launch attempt for the first Artemis moon mission and first flight of the massive SLS rocket is at least two weeks away.
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Science News // 22 hours ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers on Wednesday announced that they have found what appears to be the earliest known evidence of a surgical amputation, from a 31,000-year-old skeleton that was unearthed in Indonesia.
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- According to a new study, global changes in the climate could make it more difficult for scientists and companies to develop biomass technologies, now and in the future, which are important to creating renewable energy.
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Science News // 1 day ago
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Despite their ubiquity, the life of the harbor seal isn't well understood. While seal numbers have been dropping, the concern still is whether there are too many.
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Japan's Riken have developed a solar backpack to steer cockroaches into hard-to-reach areas for environmental monitoring and search-and-rescue in the event of a natural disaster.
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- NASA says it will try again on Saturday to send its giant moon rocket and a space capsule to the moon and back -- the first Artemis mission -- after multiple problems that spoiled the first attempt were fixed.
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Science News // 6 days ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- At 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to leave a decades-long position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of this year as he contemplates what's next for him.
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced plans Wednesday to send a second team of private astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2023.
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Science News // 1 week ago
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally in 2021 to $697.2 billion, according to the International Energy Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement