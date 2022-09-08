Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Watch live: NASA explains what's next for Artemis I after scrubbed launch attempts

By Clyde Hughes
American flags wave in the breeze after a second launch attempt was scrubbed for the Artemis 1 mission on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA plans to try again in the coming weeks. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA will hold a briefing on Thursday to discuss the problems that have the Artemis moon program off to a shaky start -- and when it could try again to launch the first mission.

The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak and a problem with an engine sensor. The second attempt last Saturday was also canceled due to another fuel leak on the large SLS rocket.

Advertisement

The agency will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. EDT.

The space agency has said the rocket will be moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building, which indicates that the next launch attempt could be weeks away.

RELATED SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle

NASA has identified four windows in the near future for the third attempt to send Artemis I on its way to the moon -- Sept. 19-Oct. 4, Oct. 17-31, Nov. 12-27 and Dec. 9-23.

Engineers must replace a seal on an interface called the quick disconnect, which is between the liquid hydrogen fuel line on the mobile launcher and the rocket.

Advertisement

Thursday's briefing will include Jim Free, associate administrator of exploration systems; Mike Bolger, exploration systems manager; and John Blevins, SLS chief engineer.

RELATED NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday

"We do not launch until we think it's right," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said after the second attempt was scrubbed last weekend.

"These teams have labored over that and that is the conclusion they came to. I look at this as part of our space program, in which safety is at the top of the list."

RELATED 'Long time coming': NASA 'a go' for launch of Artemis test mission to moon

NASA's biggest rocket, SLS, gets ready for moon mission

American flags wave in the breeze after the second launch attempt was scrubbed for Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA has postponed the mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks due to a fuel leak. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Science News // 19 hours ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers on Wednesday announced that they have found what appears to be the earliest known evidence of a surgical amputation, from a 31,000-year-old skeleton that was unearthed in Indonesia.
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Science News // 21 hours ago
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- According to a new study, global changes in the climate could make it more difficult for scientists and companies to develop biomass technologies, now and in the future, which are important to creating renewable energy.
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Science News // 1 day ago
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Despite their ubiquity, the life of the harbor seal isn't well understood. While seal numbers have been dropping, the concern still is whether there are too many.
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Japan's Riken have developed a solar backpack to steer cockroaches into hard-to-reach areas for environmental monitoring and search-and-rescue in the event of a natural disaster.
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- NASA says it will try again on Saturday to send its giant moon rocket and a space capsule to the moon and back -- the first Artemis mission -- after multiple problems that spoiled the first attempt were fixed.
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Science News // 6 days ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- At 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to leave a decades-long position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of this year as he contemplates what's next for him.
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced plans Wednesday to send a second team of private astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2023.
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Science News // 1 week ago
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally in 2021 to $697.2 billion, according to the International Energy Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Science News // 1 week ago
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A philanthropist is donating around $171.4 million (AUD250 million) over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement