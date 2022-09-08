Watch live: NASA explains what's next for Artemis I after scrubbed launch attempts

American flags wave in the breeze after a second launch attempt was scrubbed for the Artemis 1 mission on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA plans to try again in the coming weeks. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA will hold a briefing on Thursday to discuss the problems that have the Artemis moon program off to a shaky start -- and when it could try again to launch the first mission. The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak and a problem with an engine sensor. The second attempt last Saturday was also canceled due to another fuel leak on the large SLS rocket. Advertisement

The agency will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. EDT.

The space agency has said the rocket will be moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building, which indicates that the next launch attempt could be weeks away.

NASA has identified four windows in the near future for the third attempt to send Artemis I on its way to the moon -- Sept. 19-Oct. 4, Oct. 17-31, Nov. 12-27 and Dec. 9-23.

Engineers must replace a seal on an interface called the quick disconnect, which is between the liquid hydrogen fuel line on the mobile launcher and the rocket.

Thursday's briefing will include Jim Free, associate administrator of exploration systems; Mike Bolger, exploration systems manager; and John Blevins, SLS chief engineer.

"We do not launch until we think it's right," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said after the second attempt was scrubbed last weekend.

"These teams have labored over that and that is the conclusion they came to. I look at this as part of our space program, in which safety is at the top of the list."

