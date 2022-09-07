Watch Live
Apple launch event unveils iPhone 14, other products
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says

By Doug Cunningham
Wood and wood residue are plant-based materials that can be used to produce alternative biomass fuels. Other such materials include farm and agricultural waste and energy crops. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/98ddec261968ea4f8539b801ff9fe975/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Wood and wood residue are plant-based materials that can be used to produce alternative biomass fuels. Other such materials include farm and agricultural waste and energy crops. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- According to a new study, global changes in the climate could make it more difficult for scientists and companies to develop biomass technologies, now and in the future, which are important to creating certain alternative and greener fuels.

The research, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, says that rising temperatures risk reducing the opportunities to maximize use of biomass -- which is plant-based material, like wood and waste, that can be developed into fuel.

Advertisement

The study was conducted by researchers at the universities of York and Fudan in China.

"Biomass fuels and feedstocks offer a renewable source of energy and a viable alternative to petrochemicals, but the results of our study act as a stark warning about how climate change will put their availability at risk if we continue to allow global temperatures to rise," co-author and professor James Clark said according to Phys.org.

RELATED California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

"There is a tipping point where climate change will severely impede our ability to mitigate against its worst effects. Biomass with carbon capture and storage including the manufacture of bio-based chemicals must be used now if we are to maximize its advantage."

Advertisement

The new research noted that climate change on crop yields could reduce capacity for large-scale bioenergy, as well as threaten food security.

The scientists examined global data on crop yields and the impact of rising average temperatures to produce the study.

RELATED Engineered yeast may expand possible biofuel sources, researchers say

Biomass with carbon capture and storage, or BECCS, is a carbon reduction strategy in which biomass is converted into heat or electricity and its carbon emissions are captured and stored in geological formations or other items. Scientists consider BECCS to be an important part of the global strategy to reduce carbon emissions and hit key climate targets.

The new research says that global warming could increase between 1.7 and 3.7 degrees Celsius by the year 2200 if BECCS is delayed by just 20 years. The result would be global food insecurity and the need to meet even more difficult targets.

Latest Headlines

Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Science News // 8 hours ago
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Despite their ubiquity, the life of the harbor seal isn't well understood. While seal numbers have been dropping, the concern still is whether there are too many.
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Science News // 22 hours ago
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Japan's Riken have developed a solar backpack to steer cockroaches into hard-to-reach areas for environmental monitoring and search-and-rescue in the event of a natural disaster.
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- NASA says it will try again on Saturday to send its giant moon rocket and a space capsule to the moon and back -- the first Artemis mission -- after multiple problems that spoiled the first attempt were fixed.
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Science News // 5 days ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- At 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to leave a decades-long position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of this year as he contemplates what's next for him.
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced plans Wednesday to send a second team of private astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2023.
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Science News // 1 week ago
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally in 2021 to $697.2 billion, according to the International Energy Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Science News // 1 week ago
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A philanthropist is donating around $171.4 million (AUD250 million) over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced Wednesday.
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the land in Europe and western Asia.
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Science News // 1 week ago
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Genome analysis of bodies found in a well in Norwich, Britain, provided insight into the start of a genetic "bottleneck" brought on by a rapid shrinking in the population of Ashkenazi Jews.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement