Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago

By Doug Cunningham
The lower half of the skeleton of the person found in an Indonesian cave is seen (at left) with its missing lower left leg. The middle image shows the tibia and fibula with the amputation surface, and the right image is a radiograph of the left tibia and fibula. Photo courtesy TR Maloney, et al/Nature 2022
The lower half of the skeleton of the person found in an Indonesian cave is seen (at left) with its missing lower left leg. The middle image shows the tibia and fibula with the amputation surface, and the right image is a radiograph of the left tibia and fibula. Photo courtesy TR Maloney, et al/Nature 2022

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers on Wednesday announced that they have found what appears to be the earliest known evidence of a surgical amputation, from a 31,000-year-old skeleton that was unearthed in Indonesia.

The skeleton was found in a remote cave in 2020 by a team of Australian and Indonesian archaeologists.

Advertisement

The left leg of the skeleton shows what the scientists believe is the result of an amputation. It's missing its left foot and part of its leg. They also said the amputation most likely was done when the person was a child.

The study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says the discovery of the "exceptionally old evidence of deliberate amputation demonstrates the advanced level of medical expertise developed by early modern human foragers."

RELATED New Neanderthal skeleton unearthed from 'flower burial' site

Researchers said the evidence shows early knowledge of human anatomy, physiology and surgical procedures -- knowledge that was probably developed over a long period of time through trial and error.

Dr. Tim Maloney of Australia's Griffith University, who oversaw the excavation, said the skeleton changes the known history of medical intervention in humans.

The team of researchers concluded that the skeleton belonged to a young person from Borneo who survived the amputation and lived for another several years before their remains were intentionally buried in Liang Tebo cave. The site of the discovery is a limestone karst area that contains some of the world's "earliest dated rock art," the archaeologists said.

Advertisement

Further, researchers said they found no evidence of infection in the left leg, which is the most common complication that results from an untreated open wound.

They also said the lack of infection probably rules out an animal attack, which brings a high probability of complications from infection owing to micro-organisms in the animal's teeth.

Before this discovery, the earliest known surgery on a human occurred around 7,000 years ago -- on a European Neolithic farmer whose skeleton was missing its left forearm.

Read More

Archaeologists find 14th century Black Death 'plague pit' in England

Latest Headlines

Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Science News // 3 hours ago
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- According to a new study, global changes in the climate could make it more difficult for scientists and companies to develop biomass technologies, now and in the future, which are important to creating renewable energy.
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Science News // 11 hours ago
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Despite their ubiquity, the life of the harbor seal isn't well understood. While seal numbers have been dropping, the concern still is whether there are too many.
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Researchers at Japan's Riken have developed a solar backpack to steer cockroaches into hard-to-reach areas for environmental monitoring and search-and-rescue in the event of a natural disaster.
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says weather, SLS rocket look good for Artemis I launch on Saturday
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- NASA says it will try again on Saturday to send its giant moon rocket and a space capsule to the moon and back -- the first Artemis mission -- after multiple problems that spoiled the first attempt were fixed.
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Science News // 5 days ago
'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- At 81, Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to leave a decades-long position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of this year as he contemplates what's next for him.
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced plans Wednesday to send a second team of private astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station in the second quarter of 2023.
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Science News // 1 week ago
Analysis shows 2021 fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally to $697B
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel subsidies nearly doubled globally in 2021 to $697.2 billion, according to the International Energy Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Science News // 1 week ago
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A philanthropist is donating around $171.4 million (AUD250 million) over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced Wednesday.
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the land in Europe and western Asia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Solar-powered cyborg cockroaches could rescue humans, study says
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Facial recognition may reveal Maine harbor seal lifestyles
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement