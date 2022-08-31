Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 11:35 AM

Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic

By Simon Druker
Canadian philanthropist Geoffrey Cumming pledged a $171.4 million (AUD250 million) donation over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced in a release Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Alberta Business Hall of Fame
Canadian philanthropist Geoffrey Cumming pledged a $171.4 million (AUD250 million) donation over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced in a release Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A philanthropist is donating around $171.4 million (AUD250 million) over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced in a release Wednesday.

Geoffrey Cumming, a Canadian and New Zealand citizen living in Melbourne made the donation to establish the new Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics. The center is being established as part of a new $445 million (AUD650 million) Australian Institute for Infectious Disease, in partnership with the university and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity.

Advertisement

The gesture is the largest philanthropic donation to medical research in Australia's history. The state government also contributed an additional $51 million (AUD75 million) toward the center.

Its goal is to develop technologies to quickly create antiviral treatments like monoclonal antibodies when new infectious diseases emerge. It is expected to open its doors in 2027.

RELATED Unruly hair syndrome may be diagnosed via genes, study indicates

Enduring strict lockdowns at his home in New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic first inspired Cumming to make the donation.

"Many people may not appreciate just how significant the medical research community is here," he told The Age.

Advertisement

"The whole purpose here is to build resilience for the world community to build a second shield of protection."

RELATED Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging

Cumming said he chose Melbourne over two other candidates for the medical hub, Boston and London.

The center will focus on being able to rapidly respond to future pandemics.

RELATED COVID-19's rising toll: infant head trauma in France, domestic abuse in Japan

"It will enable the rapid design and testing of new therapeutics, and their delivery to the community within months of a pandemic outbreak," the university said in its statement.

"The development of new treatments has the potential to transform how the next outbreak is managed, but progress has traditionally lagged when compared to vaccines. Experience from other pandemics, including COVID-19, have shown that therapeutics are critically important in preventing the progression of infections to severe disease, and ultimately in saving lives."

Born in Ontario, Cumming made his fortune in the oil and gas sector. He previously made a $76 million donation (CAD100 million) to the University of Calgary, one of the largest in Canadian history.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Science News // 17 minutes ago
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the land in Europe and western Asia.
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Science News // 12 hours ago
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Genome analysis of bodies found in a well in Norwich, Britain, provided insight into the start of a genetic "bottleneck" brought on by a repaid shrinking in the population of Ashkenazi Jews.
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- New images jointly published by NASA and the European Space Agency show the inner workings of Phantom Galaxy, M74.
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Engineers with NASA have repaired an issue with the space agency's Voyager 1 spacecraft, but have yet to identify the cause of the problem, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Science News // 22 hours ago
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new study has revealed that dolphins are able to build complex alliances that form the largest cooperative societies on Earth, outside of humans.
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- After years of planning and testing, NASA on Monday hoped to take the initial step toward returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century -- but technical issues grounded the historic flight.
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Science News // 1 day ago
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The melting of the Greenland ice sheet could cause a devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot, according to a new study.
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Science News // 2 days ago
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The historic Artemis I test launch to take man back to the moon is in a good position to take off from Florida on Monday, NASA officials said Sunday.
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Science News // 4 days ago
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- When NASA's Artemis I mission lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, it will mark a major step forward for the space agency that will have been 12 years in the making.
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Telescope discovered the existence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet known as WASP-39 b, marking the first such discovery on a planet outside of the solar system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement