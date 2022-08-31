Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species

By Clyde Hughes
1/6
Scientists from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University are seen Wednesday at a site where a large tusk from an extinct elephant species was discovered, near Kibbutz Revadim, Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/75e73537fe8053443c05d97b7a26f482/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Scientists from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University are seen Wednesday at a site where a large tusk from an extinct elephant species was discovered, near Kibbutz Revadim, Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago.

Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel. They say it shines a new light on life in prehistoric humanity.

Advertisement

Archaeologists, paleontologists and conservators from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University were involved in the excavation project.

"To my surprise, I spotted something that looked like a large animal bone peeping out of the ground. When I looked closer, I realized that it was 'the real thing," Eitan Mor, a biologist from Jerusalem who first found the fossil, said in a statement. "I rushed to report it to the Israel Antiquities Authority."

RELATED Severe drought uncovers several sunken WWII Nazi warships in Serbia river

The tusk belonged to the straight-tusked elephant, which scientists say roamed Europe and western Asia before their extinction almost a half-million years ago.

Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"From our previous archaeological excavations at Revadim, we knew that the site was settled in the Late Lower Paleolithic period, as stone and flint tools, as well as animal bone, remains were retrieved," prehistorian Avi Levy, director of the excavation, said in a statement. "But finding this half a million-year-old complete elephant tusk in such a good condition is something else.

Advertisement

"This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East."

RELATED Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'

Scientists say the straight-tusked elephant -- which was very large in size -- first appeared about 800,000 years ago and became extinct 400,000 years ago.

"[The] elephant [was] larger than the present-day African elephant," Israel Antiquities Authority Archaeozoologist LeePerry-Gal said.

Other tusks belonging to the elephant species have also been found in Britain, Greece, Germany, Italy and Spain.

RELATED Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort

Latest Headlines

Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Science News // 4 minutes ago
Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A philanthropist is donating around $171.4 million (AUD250 million) over 20 years to fund research meant to guard against future pandemics, the University of Melbourne announced Wednesday.
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Science News // 12 hours ago
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Genome analysis of bodies found in a well in Norwich, Britain, provided insight into the start of a genetic "bottleneck" brought on by a repaid shrinking in the population of Ashkenazi Jews.
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- New images jointly published by NASA and the European Space Agency show the inner workings of Phantom Galaxy, M74.
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Engineers with NASA have repaired an issue with the space agency's Voyager 1 spacecraft, but have yet to identify the cause of the problem, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Science News // 22 hours ago
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new study has revealed that dolphins are able to build complex alliances that form the largest cooperative societies on Earth, outside of humans.
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- After years of planning and testing, NASA on Monday hoped to take the initial step toward returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century -- but technical issues grounded the historic flight.
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Science News // 1 day ago
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The melting of the Greenland ice sheet could cause a devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot, according to a new study.
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Science News // 2 days ago
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The historic Artemis I test launch to take man back to the moon is in a good position to take off from Florida on Monday, NASA officials said Sunday.
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Science News // 4 days ago
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- When NASA's Artemis I mission lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, it will mark a major step forward for the space agency that will have been 12 years in the making.
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Telescope discovered the existence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet known as WASP-39 b, marking the first such discovery on a planet outside of the solar system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Remains found in British well provide insight into Ashkenazi genetic 'bottleneck'
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement