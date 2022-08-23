Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 9:41 AM

'Long time coming': NASA 'a go' for launch of Artemis test mission to moon

By A.L. Lee
1/5
NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft stand on Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at dawn on Friday. The launch is set for Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dacb56ca21ee8276fd7c9e9dae279460/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft stand on Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at dawn on Friday. The launch is set for Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- NASA says it's set to launch the first test flight Monday of its long-anticipated mission that will return U.S. astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years.

The Artemis 1 mission is scheduled for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida after 8:30 a.m. Monday within a two-hour window, the agency said in a briefing Monday.

Advertisement

The mission is the first test of the newly minted Space Launch System, which NASA touts as its most powerful megarocket ever.

"We are a go for launch, which is absolutely outstanding," NASA associate administrator Robert Cabana said. "This day has been a long time coming."

The unmanned Orion capsule, capable of holding four astronauts, will take about a week to get to the moon, where it will spend 42 days in orbit before making its way back to Earth on Oct. 10 if everything goes smoothly.

Mission managers said they planned to stretch the limits of the spacecraft to test its overall readiness for human flight and identify any issues.

Advertisement

The 42 days of the test flight dwarfs the standard 10 days an Artemis crew would actually spend in space.

RELATED NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout

Among the tests that will be conducted during the mission are mannequins fitted with sensors to measure the effects of space flight on the body. The capsule will also deploy miniature space exploration devices that look similar to Rubik's Cubes.

NASA officials said anything could go wrong during the test flight but expressed hope that the mission would overcome any unforeseen circumstances.

"This is the first flight of a new rocket and a new spacecraft," Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin said at Monday's briefing. "We're doing something that is incredibly difficult to do and does carry inherent risk in it."

RELATED NASA shares new images of Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

The Artemis spacecraft is the first to be built solely by NASA since the Space Shuttle fleet took its final flight in 2011.

NASA plans to launch Artemis 2 with a crew by 2024, but the moon landing won't happen until the Artemis 3 mission in 2025.

That mission will feature a starship lander built by SpaceX, which will make carry astronauts on repeated trips to the moon's south pole.

A total of 24 astronauts have visited the moon, while only 12 have actually stepped foot on the lunar surface. The Apollo missions, which lasted from 1969 to 1972, were the final manned expeditions by the United States.

Advertisement

NASA's biggest rocket, SLS, gets ready for moon mission

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on August 16, 2022. The booster and spacecraft have been prepared for the maiden flight of the Artemis Program. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Read More

NASA identifies 13 potential Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon

Latest Headlines

New Google Doodle celebrates Anna Mani's 104th birthday
Science News // 2 hours ago
New Google Doodle celebrates Anna Mani's 104th birthday
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Google released a new Doodle on Tuesday celebrating the 104th birthday of Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani.
NASA shares new images of Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 12 hours ago
NASA shares new images of Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday released two new images of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Study: Researchers find carbon monoxide trapped in ice
Science News // 20 hours ago
Study: Researchers find carbon monoxide trapped in ice
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A study released Monday solved a long-running mystery regarding what appeared to be missing carbon monoxide in the planet-forming disk.
NASA identifies 13 potential Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA identifies 13 potential Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday identified landing sites near the moon's southern pole for Artemis III -- the United States' first manned mission to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.
Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The remains of dozens of medieval British Augustine friars discovered by the University of Cambridge were plagued with twice the parasitic intestinal worms of the general population at the time, a new study found.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Science News // 4 days ago
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, NASA launched the first part of its most ambitious deep space mission in its history -- Voyager 2, which is still communicating with scientists on Earth following a 12 billion-mile journey.
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe more than one asteroid could have impacted Earth, contributing to the extinction of dinosaurs, according to new research.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Science News // 5 days ago
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A plume of "dark plasma" from the sun is expected to be overtaken by a "cannibal" solar burst that may cause an aurora display visible throughout large portions of the United States on Thursday.
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Science News // 5 days ago
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian astronaut's spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday after experiencing an electrical problem with his suit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA shares new images of Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA shares new images of Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Study: Researchers find carbon monoxide trapped in ice
Study: Researchers find carbon monoxide trapped in ice
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement