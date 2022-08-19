Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 12:47 PM

NASA unveils possible Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon

By Simon Druker
NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on August 16, 2022. The booster and spacecraft have been prepared for the maiden flight of the Artemis Program. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials at NASA on Friday will announce possible landing sites near the moon's southern pole for Artemis III -- the United States' first manned mission to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

Artemis III is scheduled to carry American astronauts to the moon sometime in 2025. Artemis I, a planning and testing mission that will orbit the moon without a human crew, is scheduled to launch later this month.

Advertisement

NASA will announce the possible landing sites at a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Within each region, there are several potential landing sites," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. "Each of the selected regions, from which specific landing sites could be selected, is of scientific interest and was evaluated based on terrain, communications, and lighting conditions, as well as ability to meet science objectives.

RELATED 45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away

"NASA will engage with the broader science community in the coming months to discuss the merits of each region."

The space agency is targeting the lunar south pole because it's believed to have water ice in permanently-shadowed craters.

Artemis I is scheduled to launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 29. It will be the first integrated test of the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket and ground systems at the center.

The spaceflight is scheduled to circle the Moon and pave the way for the crewed flight test on Artemis II in 2024 and the landing for Artemis III. Three more human landings are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

RELATED NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout

Last year, NASA selected SpaceX's Starship to design and build the human landing system to deliver crew from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon.

No human has set foot on the moon since Apollo 17 left in late 1972 and no other countries have sent explorers to the lunar surface.

Read More

NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout

Latest Headlines

Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Science News // 41 minutes ago
Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The remains of dozens of medieval British Augustine friars discovered by the University of Cambridge were plagued with twice the parasitic intestinal worms of the general population at the time, a new study found.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Science News // 3 hours ago
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Science News // 4 hours ago
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, NASA launched the first part of its most ambitious deep space mission in its history -- Voyager 2, which is still communicating with scientists on Earth following a 12 billion-mile journey.
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe more than one asteroid could have impacted Earth, contributing to the extinction of dinosaurs, according to new research.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A plume of "dark plasma" from the sun is expected to be overtaken by a "cannibal" solar burst that may cause an aurora display visible throughout large portions of the United States on Thursday.
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Science News // 1 day ago
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian astronaut's spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday after experiencing an electrical problem with his suit.
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Science News // 2 days ago
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has sanctioned White House official Jane Lubchenco, and barred her from working on publications or programs for the academy for five years, for violating its ethical code of conduct.
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System rocket completed its rollout to the launch pad Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of an uncrewed flight later this month and future plans to send humans back to the moon.
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Science News // 2 days ago
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Saturn has been a popular planet for stargazers this month as it reached its peak brightness on Sunday, but astronomy fans' attention will shift to another easy-to-spot planet on Friday: Mars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement