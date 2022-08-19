NASA unveils possible Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on August 16, 2022. The booster and spacecraft have been prepared for the maiden flight of the Artemis Program. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials at NASA on Friday will announce possible landing sites near the moon's southern pole for Artemis III -- the United States' first manned mission to the lunar surface in more than 50 years. Artemis III is scheduled to carry American astronauts to the moon sometime in 2025. Artemis I, a planning and testing mission that will orbit the moon without a human crew, is scheduled to launch later this month. Advertisement

NASA will announce the possible landing sites at a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Within each region, there are several potential landing sites," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. "Each of the selected regions, from which specific landing sites could be selected, is of scientific interest and was evaluated based on terrain, communications, and lighting conditions, as well as ability to meet science objectives.

"NASA will engage with the broader science community in the coming months to discuss the merits of each region."

The space agency is targeting the lunar south pole because it's believed to have water ice in permanently-shadowed craters.

Tune in live for the announcement of potential landing regions for the #Artemis III mission to the lunar South Pole. Friday, Aug. 19, at 2pm ET (1800 UTC)

Artemis I is scheduled to launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 29. It will be the first integrated test of the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket and ground systems at the center.

The spaceflight is scheduled to circle the Moon and pave the way for the crewed flight test on Artemis II in 2024 and the landing for Artemis III. Three more human landings are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Last year, NASA selected SpaceX's Starship to design and build the human landing system to deliver crew from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon.

No human has set foot on the moon since Apollo 17 left in late 1972 and no other countries have sent explorers to the lunar surface.

