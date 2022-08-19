Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Study: Medieval British friars had more intestinal worms than general population

By Doug Cunningham
Excavation of an Augustinian friar with remains of his metal belt buckle in situ (left) and closeup of buckle (right). Photo courtesy of <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1879981722000316?via%3Dihub">Cambridge Archaeological Unit</a>
Excavation of an Augustinian friar with remains of his metal belt buckle in situ (left) and closeup of buckle (right). Photo courtesy of Cambridge Archaeological Unit

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The remains of dozens of medieval British Augustine friars discovered by the University of Cambridge were plagued with twice the parasitic intestinal worms of the general population at the time, according to a new study published Friday.

"It is striking that the friars had nearly double the infection rate of parasites spread by poor hygiene, compared with the general population," the Cambridge University researchers concluded. "Differences in prevalence between the friars and general population are likely to be related to the life cycle of this parasite and how the population of Cambridge managed their sanitation."

Advertisement

The discovery was surprising given that friars in medieval Cambridge lived better, much more sanitary lives than commoners at the time. Their study, published in the International Journal of Paleopathology, looked at things that could explain that difference.

"The Augustinians might have manured the crops in their friary gardens with the feces from their own latrine block, and if the townspeople did not, then this might have caused disproportionate reinfection in the Augustinians," researchers wrote. "Similarly, if the Augustinians purchased manure from the town to fertilize their gardens that contained human feces or pig feces (pigs can be infected by roundworm), then this might have led to higher infection rates when they ate the crops from their gardens."

Advertisement

At a time when even the aristocratic households did not usually possess running water systems, the study said, it was a common feature of medieval monastery design in Cambridge. Monasteries were also built with latrine blocks and had hand-washing facilities.

For most people at the time, sanitation was based on a cesspit toilet, just a hole in the ground used for human waste. They lived subsistence lives in squalor in close proximity to animals.

According to the study, medical texts were available in medieval Cambridge that indicated doctors were aware of intestinal worms and knew about medicines they believed would help treat them.

RELATED Medieval shoe trend brought 'plague' of bunions to Britain

Evidence of roundworms and whipworms were found in the friar remains.

The Cambridge University researchers said the Augustinian friary was founded in the 1280's. Excavation recovered 32 burials dating to the 13th-14th centuries. The friar remains were identified from belt buckles on their burial shrouds.

RELATED Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe

Read More

Medieval poop barrels that still smell discovered in Denmark

Latest Headlines

NASA unveils possible Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon
Science News // 29 minutes ago
NASA unveils possible Artemis III landing sites for human return to moon
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials at NASA on Friday will announce possible landing sites near the moon's southern pole for Artemis III -- the United States' first manned mission to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Science News // 3 hours ago
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Science News // 4 hours ago
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, NASA launched the first part of its most ambitious deep space mission in its history -- Voyager 2, which is still communicating with scientists on Earth following a 12 billion-mile journey.
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe more than one asteroid could have impacted Earth, contributing to the extinction of dinosaurs, according to new research.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A plume of "dark plasma" from the sun is expected to be overtaken by a "cannibal" solar burst that may cause an aurora display visible throughout large portions of the United States on Thursday.
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Science News // 1 day ago
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian astronaut's spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday after experiencing an electrical problem with his suit.
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Science News // 2 days ago
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has sanctioned White House official Jane Lubchenco, and barred her from working on publications or programs for the academy for five years, for violating its ethical code of conduct.
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System rocket completed its rollout to the launch pad Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of an uncrewed flight later this month and future plans to send humans back to the moon.
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Science News // 2 days ago
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Saturn has been a popular planet for stargazers this month as it reached its peak brightness on Sunday, but astronomy fans' attention will shift to another easy-to-spot planet on Friday: Mars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement