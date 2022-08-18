Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 12:43 PM

Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction

By Simon Druker
1/3
Scientists believe second asteroid may have contributed to dinosaur extinction
Scientists now believe more than one asteroid could have impacted Earth around the same time, contributing to the extinction of dinosaurs, according to new research published on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe more than one asteroid could have impacted Earth, contributing to the extinction of dinosaurs, according to new research.

Researchers discovered evidence of an asteroid impact crater on the floor of the North Atlantic Ocean, outlined in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Named the Nadi Crater after a nearby underwater mountain or seamount, the site is located around 250 miles off the coast of Guinea in West Africa. The crater is buried up to 1,300 feet below the seabed.

If confirmed, it would become one of less than 20 positively identified known marine impact craters on Earth.

RELATED CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'

Scientists believe the crater was created around 66 million years ago, putting in roughly the same timeframe as the Chicxulub asteroid, which collided with Earth off the coast of what is now Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The impact of the Chicxulub asteroid is believed to be what caused the mass extinction of the dinosaurs.

Now, the Nadir Crater opens up the possibility of more than one impact contributing to the end of that era. Researchers believe the crater may have been formed by the breakup of a larger asteroid or by a collection of smaller asteroids.

Advertisement

"This would have generated a tsunami over 3,000 feet high, as well as an earthquake of more than magnitude 6.5," said study co-author Veronica Bray, a research scientist in the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

"Although it is a lot smaller than the global cataclysm of the Chicxulub impact, Nadir will have contributed significantly to the local devastation. And if we have found one 'sibling' to Chicxulub, it opens the question: Are there others?"

Her co-author agrees.

RELATED Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth

"The Nadir Crater is an incredibly exciting discovery of a second impact close in time to the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction," said Sean Gulick, an impact expert at the University of Texas at Austin.

"While much smaller than the extinction causing Chicxulub impactor, its very existence requires us to investigate the possibility of an impact cluster in the latest Cretaceous."

Read More

National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation

Latest Headlines

'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Science News // 6 hours ago
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A plume of "dark plasma" from the sun is expected to be overtaken by a "cannibal" solar burst that may cause an aurora display visible throughout large portions of the United States on Thursday.
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Science News // 19 hours ago
Spacewalk cut short by equipment failure
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian astronaut's spacewalk outside the International Space Station was cut short Wednesday after experiencing an electrical problem with his suit.
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Science News // 23 hours ago
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Wednesday night will feature the rare opportunity to see the glow of the aurora from the United States, but cloudy conditions could obscure the sky during the height of the celestial light show.
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Science News // 23 hours ago
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has sanctioned White House official Jane Lubchenco, and barred her from working on publications or programs for the academy for five years, for violating its ethical code of conduct.
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System rocket completed its rollout to the launch pad Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of an uncrewed flight later this month and future plans to send humans back to the moon.
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Science News // 1 day ago
Moon, Mars to make celestial rendezvous in early-morning sky
Saturn has been a popular planet for stargazers this month as it reached its peak brightness on Sunday, but astronomy fans' attention will shift to another easy-to-spot planet on Friday: Mars.
Watch Live: NASA Artemis 1 rocket begins pre-launch rollout
Science News // 1 day ago
Watch Live: NASA Artemis 1 rocket begins pre-launch rollout
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- NASA plans to roll out its Space Launch System rocket on Tuesday ahead of its premiere flight set for later this month. The uncrewed test flight is part of the plan to return man to the moon.
Researchers propose plasma-based method of extracting oxygen on Mars
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers propose plasma-based method of extracting oxygen on Mars
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A team of researchers proposed using plasma reactors to extract oxygen from Mars' atmosphere in a study published Thursday.
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based genetics firm, announced it is working to "de-extinct" the Tasmanian tiger, also known as thylacine, within the next decade to slow biodiversity loss and climate change.
Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe asteroids may have brought water to Earth, according to the just-published results of a six-year study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
'Cannibal' solar burst headed for Earth could make northern lights visible in U.S.
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
Northern lights could glow over northern U.S.
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
NASA's Artemis 1 rocket completes prelaunch rollout
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement