NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft completed its rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System rocket completed its rollout to the launch pad Wednesday morning at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of its uncrewed flight later this month. After a nearly ten hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building, the Artemis I rocket arrived at Launch Complex 39B around 7:30 a.m. this morning, NASA said. Advertisement

The space agency livestreamed the entire rollout. Now, work begins on ensuring a smooth launch, which is currently set for Aug. 29.

"In the coming days, engineers and technicians will configure systems at the pad for launch," NASA said in a statement.

"Teams have worked to refine operations and procedures and have incorporated lessons learned from the wet dress rehearsal test campaign and have updated the launch timeline accordingly," the agency said.

Artemis I, will be the first launch of the Space Launch System rocket, which is the most powerful rocket in the world.

The current plan is for astronauts to make the same trip in 2024 on Artemis II, and then once again set foot on the moon in 2025 aboard Artemis III.

Artemis I will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth.

NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on August 16. The booster and spacecraft have been prepared for the maiden flight of the Artemis Program. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo