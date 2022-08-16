Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 2:42 PM

Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger

By Sheri Walsh
Scientists announce plans to resurrect extinct Tasmanian tiger
Colossal Biosciences announces it has started working to "de-extinct" the Tasmanian tiger, with plans to re-introduce the species within the next decade to its native Tasmania and Australia. Image courtesy of Colossal Biosciences

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Like something out of Jurassic Park, a Dallas-based genetics company announced Tuesday it is working to resurrect Australia's extinct Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, to slow biodiversity loss and climate change.

Colossal Biosciences, which is already using genetic engineering to "de-extinct" the woolly mammoth, announced Tuesday it has the DNA and $10 million in funding for its second de-extinction project with the Tasmanian tiger -- the world's largest carnivorous marsupial, before it died off almost a century ago.

Advertisement

The Tasmanian tiger, which was native to Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea, appeared about 4 million years ago and went extinct as a result of hunting by humans. The last known thylacine died in 1936, with the species officially declared extinct in 1982.

Colossal's goal is to reintroduce a genetically-modified hybrid Tasmanian tiger, within the next decade, into parts of Australia to hunt non-native predators that prey on native herbivores in an attempt to re-balance the ecosystem.

RELATED Global extinction threat may be much higher than previously thought

Colossal's plan to de-extinct the woolly mammoth would reintroduce that ancient species to the Arctic to slow the permafrost melt.

"From a Colossal perspective, we are interested in pursuing de-extinction projects where the reintroduction of the restored species can fill an ecological void that was created when the species went extinct and help restore the degraded ecosystem," Ben Lamm, Colossal's co-founder, told Newsweek.

Advertisement

Colossal's other co-founder, George Church, is a renowned Harvard geneticist who has been dubbed the "father of synthetic biology."

RELATED Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change

Church and Lamm are working with Andrew Pask, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Melbourne, who was the first to decode the thylacine genome in 2017.

Using the DNA, the scientists plan to take cells from a close-living relative, like the fat-tailed dunnart, and edit the differences to create a thylacine embryo.

"We're interrogating every single part of the thylacine genome," Pask said. "It's an expensive and time-consuming endeavor, but now we can figure out those essential DNA edits we need to make that thylacine."

RELATED Miner unearths nearly complete mummified baby woolly mammoth in Canada

While Pask says it starts with one Tasmanian tiger, the goal is to rewild the ecosystem.

"To bring a healthy population of thylacines back, you can't bring back one or five," Pask said. "You're looking at bringing back a good number of animals that you can put back into the environment."

Pask argues biotechnology is vital to speed the process of balancing the ecosystem, as current conservation techniques are not enough to save threatened species.

"We have to look at other technologies and novel ways to do that if we want to stop this biodiversity loss," Pask said. "We have no choice. I mean, it will lead to our own extinction if we lose 50% of biodiversity on Earth in the next 50 to 100 years."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
Science News // 2 hours ago
Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Scientists now believe asteroids may have brought water to Earth, according to the just-published results of a six-year study.
NASA moving massive SLS moon rocket out to launch pad ahead of schedule
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA moving massive SLS moon rocket out to launch pad ahead of schedule
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that it will roll out its Artemis I Moon rocket on Tuesday evening, which is two days earlier than originally planned.
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The injection of sun-blocking soot into the stratosphere from a firestorm created by a nuclear war between the United States and Russia could cause more than 5 billion people to die from hunger, according to a new study.
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Science News // 1 day ago
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Wisconsin could form in the United States by 2053 and communities across the country could see months of heat index temperatures above 100°F.
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its next round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from the Vandenberg Space Force Center in California on Friday.
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One photo taken recently by NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars showed an unusual noodle-like object lying on the surface of the Red Planet, but scientists have an explanation.
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Science News // 4 days ago
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
When dogs' hearing fades, their mental skills follow, new research reveals.
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Science News // 5 days ago
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New Finnish-Norwegian research published Thursday shows Arctic global warming is happening nearly four times as fast as the entire globe. This is known as Arctic amplification.
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA moving massive SLS moon rocket out to launch pad ahead of schedule
NASA moving massive SLS moon rocket out to launch pad ahead of schedule
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
Scientists believe asteroids may have carried water to Earth
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement