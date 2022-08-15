NASA moves up launch of massive moon rocket

1/2

NASA's SLS rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida last month after testing. The booster and the Orion spacecraft will undergo final preparations for its maiden launch starting this week. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that it will roll out its Artemis I Moon rocket on Tuesday evening, which is two days earlier than originally planned. Tuesday's planned roll out represents the final prelaunch test before the scheduled launch on Aug. 29. The uncrewed test flight will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth. Advertisement

Rick LaBrode, the lead flight director for Artemis I, said that the lead up to the launch would consist of a lot of anticipation.

"This is more exciting than really anything I've ever been a part of," Labrode said, according to Yahoo News. "I'm going to be so excited. I won't be able to sleep too much, I'm sure of that."

Crawler-transporter 2 on the move this morning to High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy. The mammoth vehicle will soon roll into the High Bay and take its place under @NASA_SLS & @NASA_Orion for tomorrow's move to Launch Pad 39B. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/laHtITNQ0r— NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) August 15, 2022

Artemis I, will be the first blastoff the Space Launch System rocket, which will be the most powerful rocket in the world. The current plan is for astronauts to make the same trip in 2024 on Artemis II, and then once again set foot on the moon in 2025 aboard Artemis III.

While Artemis I remains in space, a dozen NASA personnel will be stationed in Mission Control 24 hours a day to monitor the rocket.

However, even though the launch of Artemis marks a momentous occasion for Americans to finally return to the moon, it is not the final destination, according to Reid Wiseman, chief astronaut at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"When we think about Artemis, we focus a lot on the moon," Wiseman said. "But I just want everybody in the room and everybody watching to remember our sights are not set on the moon. Our sights are set clearly on Mars."

