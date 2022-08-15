Trending
Science News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 5:02 PM

NASA moves up launch of massive moon rocket

By Matt Bernardini
NASA moves up launch of massive moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida last month after testing. The booster and the Orion spacecraft will undergo final preparations for its maiden launch starting this week. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday that it will roll out its Artemis I Moon rocket on Tuesday evening, which is two days earlier than originally planned.

Tuesday's planned roll out represents the final prelaunch test before the scheduled launch on Aug. 29. The uncrewed test flight will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth.

Rick LaBrode, the lead flight director for Artemis I, said that the lead up to the launch would consist of a lot of anticipation.

"This is more exciting than really anything I've ever been a part of," Labrode said, according to Yahoo News. "I'm going to be so excited. I won't be able to sleep too much, I'm sure of that."

Artemis I, will be the first blastoff the Space Launch System rocket, which will be the most powerful rocket in the world. The current plan is for astronauts to make the same trip in 2024 on Artemis II, and then once again set foot on the moon in 2025 aboard Artemis III.

While Artemis I remains in space, a dozen NASA personnel will be stationed in Mission Control 24 hours a day to monitor the rocket.

However, even though the launch of Artemis marks a momentous occasion for Americans to finally return to the moon, it is not the final destination, according to Reid Wiseman, chief astronaut at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"When we think about Artemis, we focus a lot on the moon," Wiseman said. "But I just want everybody in the room and everybody watching to remember our sights are not set on the moon. Our sights are set clearly on Mars."

Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
Science News // 3 hours ago
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The injection of sun-blocking soot into the stratosphere from a firestorm created by a nuclear war between the United States and Russia could cause more than 5 billion people to die from hunger, according to a new study.
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Science News // 5 hours ago
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Wisconsin could form in the United States by 2053 and communities across the country could see months of heat index temperatures above 100°F.
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its next round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from the Vandenberg Space Force Center in California on Friday.
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One photo taken recently by NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars showed an unusual noodle-like object lying on the surface of the Red Planet, but scientists have an explanation.
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Science News // 3 days ago
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
When dogs' hearing fades, their mental skills follow, new research reveals.
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Science News // 4 days ago
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New Finnish-Norwegian research published Thursday shows Arctic global warming is happening nearly four times as fast as the entire globe. This is known as Arctic amplification.
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Science News // 6 days ago
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a star-studded display inside the center of a globular cluster in the constellation Sagittarius, as seen in a photo and video released by NASA and the European Space Agency.
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies.
