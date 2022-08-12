Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 8:14 AM

For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss

By HealthDay News
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
australian shepherd, also known as a dog. Photo by ArminEP/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/australian-shepherd-dog-pet-canine-6556697/

When dogs' hearing fades, their mental skills follow, new research reveals.

For the study, the researchers examined the link between hearing loss in aging dogs and dementia. The findings shed light on ways sensory loss affects canine cognition (thinking skills) and could lead to better treatment of aging dogs.

Advertisement

"In humans, we know that age-related hearing loss is estimated to affect one-third of people over age 65," said corresponding author Dr. Natasha Olby, a professor at North Carolina State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

"We also know that the rate of cognitive decline is approximately 30% to 40% faster in people with age-related hearing loss and that hearing loss is a greater contributor to dementia risk than other factors such as [high blood pressure] or obesity. But we don't understand whether the same holds true for dogs," Olby added in a university news release.

RELATED Justice Dept. secures release of 4,000 beagles from Va. breeding facility

For the study, Olby's team examined 39 elderly dogs. Each underwent tests of their hearing and cognitive skills. The dog owners responded to questions about their dogs' quality of life and cognitive function. The investigators then compared results of the cognitive tests, questionnaires and age between the hearing groups.

Advertisement

The researchers found that the "average" dog has no trouble hearing tones at 50 decibels. Nineteen dogs were able to hear at 50 dB (similar to a quiet refrigerator), 12 at 70 dB (similar to a dishwasher) and eight at 90 dB (roughly equivalent to the noise produced by an airplane taking off). The dogs in each group were, on average, 12, 13 and 14 years old.

Comparing their hearing tests with owners' responses on the quality-of-life questionnaires, the researchers found that the dogs' scores for vitality and companionship significantly decreased as their hearing deteriorated.

RELATED Arizona canine named World's Ugliest Dog in annual contest

"Hearing loss is one of the biggest predictors of dementia in people," Olby said. "Hearing loss also contributes to falls in elderly people, as sensory decline contributes to a loss in motor skills. So the connection between physical and neurological decline is clear for humans."

Cognitive questionnaire scores ranked all eight dogs in the 90 dB group as abnormal, compared to nine of 12 dogs in the 70 dB group, and eight of the 19 in the 50 dB group. Results from cognitive testing showed a similar pattern: A dog's performance ability decreased as hearing did.

"This study indicates that the same connection [seen in humans] is at work in aging dogs," Olby explained. "But since we can potentially treat hearing loss in dogs, we may be able to alleviate some of these other issues. By quantifying neurological and physiological changes in elderly dogs, we're not only improving our ability to identify and treat these issues in our pets, we're also creating a model for improving our understanding of the same issues in humans."

Advertisement

The findings were published online Saturday in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

More information

National Public Radio has more about helping your old dog age gracefully.

SOURCE: North Carolina State University, news release, Aug. 9, 2022

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

CBD marketing for dogs way ahead of the science, experts say

Latest Headlines

Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Science News // 18 hours ago
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New Finnish-Norwegian research published Thursday shows Arctic global warming is happening nearly four times as fast as the entire globe. This is known as Arctic amplification.
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Science News // 20 hours ago
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Science News // 2 days ago
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a star-studded display inside the center of a globular cluster in the constellation Sagittarius, as seen in a photo and video released by NASA and the European Space Agency.
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies.
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 2 days ago
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year.
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Science News // 3 days ago
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Seaweed, which has survived on Earth in some form for 1.6 billion years, has made the list of threatened species, along with giraffes, parrots and oak trees, according to a United Nations report.
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Science News // 6 days ago
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, according to Chile's Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Science News // 6 days ago
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower, one of Earth's biggest, is set to peak with best viewing starting Aug. 11. NASA says the annual meteor shower will peak the next day, but this year the full Moon may interfere with visibility.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement