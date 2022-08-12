Watch Live
House debates Inflation Reduction Act before voting on the Democratic-led suite of climate, fiscal actions
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 9:53 AM

NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
The tangled string-like object was photographed on Mars by the Perseverance rover's Hazard Avoidance Camera A on July 12. Photo courtesy NASA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One photo taken recently by NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars showed an unusual noodle-like object lying on the surface of the Red Planet, but scientists have an explanation.

The photo was taken on July 12 and depicted what looked like a tangled web of string in the lower right corner. The image led some to question what the object is, particularly when a photo taken four days later revealed that it had disappeared.

Advertisement

Last week, scientists at NASA cleared the air about what's in the photo.

They said the object was a bundle of string that came off the spacecraft when it landed in February 2021. When the rover made its Martian landing using a sky-crane, some hardware was discarded.

The mission's Ingenuity helicopter also sent other detailed photos that show some of the other discarded items, including a parachute.

When the rover captured the same area three days later on July 15, the stringy material was gone. Photo courtesy NASA

As for the stringy object in the photo, NASA said it's Dacron netting that was part of the rover's descent stage when it landed on Mars more than a year ago.

Advertisement

Officials said that some debris was found more than a mile away from the landing zone, in an area called Hogwallow Flats. That's where the stringy material was photographed by Perseverance.

RELATED NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars

"So far, we've seen shiny pieces of thermal blanket material, Dacron netting material that is also used in thermal blankets, and a stringlike material that we conclude to be a likely piece of shredded Dacron netting," NASA scientist Justin Maki wrote in the blog post.

The space agency noted that the debris was likely blown across the Martian surface by wind over the course of several days or weeks to the Hogwallow Flats area.

"It is possible that the energy from the sky-crane crash may have first ejected the material into the air before it settled down in the Hogwallow Flats region," Maki wrote.

RELATED NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter captures 25th flight on video

"And some of the smaller pieces may have been expelled from the crash ballistically. But it appears that the material was simply blown by the wind over the course of several days or weeks."

NASA said that it will monitor potential sources of contamination from debris to ensure the integrity of samples collected during space missions.

Advertisement

Read More

NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth

Latest Headlines

For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Science News // 2 hours ago
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
When dogs' hearing fades, their mental skills follow, new research reveals.
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Science News // 20 hours ago
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New Finnish-Norwegian research published Thursday shows Arctic global warming is happening nearly four times as fast as the entire globe. This is known as Arctic amplification.
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Science News // 22 hours ago
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Science News // 2 days ago
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a star-studded display inside the center of a globular cluster in the constellation Sagittarius, as seen in a photo and video released by NASA and the European Space Agency.
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies.
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 3 days ago
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year.
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Science News // 3 days ago
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Seaweed, which has survived on Earth in some form for 1.6 billion years, has made the list of threatened species, along with giraffes, parrots and oak trees, according to a United Nations report.
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Science News // 6 days ago
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, according to Chile's Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Science News // 6 days ago
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower, one of Earth's biggest, is set to peak with best viewing starting Aug. 11. NASA says the annual meteor shower will peak the next day, but this year the full Moon may interfere with visibility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement