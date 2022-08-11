Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 12:06 PM

New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth

By Doug Cunningham
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
The surface of the moon is seen from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-Earth journey homeward on July 20, 1969. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.

Doctoral research by Patricia Will at ETH Zurich found that six lunar meteorites found in Antarctica contained traces of helium and neon. Those gases, called noble gases, rarely bond to other elements.

Advertisement

"We thus conclude that the Moon inherited indigenous noble gases from Earth's mantle by the Moon-forming impact," the study said.

"Finding solar gases, for the first time, in basaltic materials from the Moon that are unrelated to any exposure on the lunar surface was such an exciting result," Will said in a statement.

RELATED Lunar rock analysis suggests Earth 'born' with water

ETH Zurich tweeted that the discovery "represents a significant piece of the puzzle toward understanding how the Moon and, potentially, the Earth and other celestial bodies were formed."

Advertisement

The research used an instrument in the Noble Gas Laboratory at ETH Zurich called "Tom Dooley," a state-of-the-art gas mass spectrometer named after a Grateful Dead song.

RELATED China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon

Will and the research team found that lunar glass particles in the moon rocks "retain the chemical fingerprints (isotopic signatures) of the solar gases helium and neon from the moon's interior."

This research is likely to lead to other research into noble gases in meteor rocks.

"I am strongly convinced that there will be a race to study heavy noble gases and isotopes in meteoritic materials," ETH Zurich Professor Henner Busemann said in a statement.

One of the world's leading scientists in the field of extra-terrestrial noble gas geochemistry, Busemann anticipates that researchers will soon look for noble gases such as xenon and krypton, which are harder to identify.

A glimpse of deep space: NASA releases 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image, released on July 12, 2022, reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 22 hours ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Science News // 1 day ago
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a star-studded display inside the center of a globular cluster in the constellation Sagittarius, as seen in a photo and video released by NASA and the European Space Agency.
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies.
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 2 days ago
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year.
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Seaweed, giraffes, parrots other critical species becoming endangered, study says
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Seaweed, which has survived on Earth in some form for 1.6 billion years, has made the list of threatened species, along with giraffes, parrots and oak trees, according to a United Nations report.
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Science News // 5 days ago
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, according to Chile's Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Science News // 5 days ago
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower, one of Earth's biggest, is set to peak with best viewing starting Aug. 11. NASA says the annual meteor shower will peak the next day, but this year the full Moon may interfere with visibility.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 6 days ago
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The coral cover in the northern and central sections of the Great Barrier Reef is at its highest amount in at least 36 years, Australian marine scientists announced Thursday.
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Science News // 6 days ago
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Private space company Blue Origin completed its sixth private human spaceflight on Thursday, carrying an American woman and two others who set a new Guinness World Record on the trip.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement