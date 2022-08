A vapor trail forms as SpaceX launches 53 Starlink Satellites from Complex 39 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 24. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies. The reusable Falcon 9 rocket will lift the satellites into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:57 p.m. EDT. If any problems occur, the backup date is Wednesday.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched one Starlink mission and SES-22," SpaceX said in a statement. "Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."

The U.S. Space Force forecasters predicted a 30% chance of rain for the launch. The forecast predicted "early-morning showers along the coast and afternoon storms over the interior," but said everything should be clear by evening and "favorable for launch."

SpaceX has launched more than 2,800 satellites into orbit since its first 60 satellites May 24, 2019. It launched 53 satellites into orbit July 24.

The satellites ae being used to provide Internet services to even the most remote parts of the world.

In early July, SpaceX launched its Starlink Maritime satellite Internet service for yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.

Starlink Maritime offers low-latency connection with download speeds of up to 350 megabytes-per-second while at sea, boasting that users can "connect from the most remote waters in the world."