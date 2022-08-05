Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 2:43 PM

Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever

By Clyde Hughes
Astrophysicists observe one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever
An artist's rendering shows the collision between a neutron star and another star (seen as a disk at the lower left), which caused an explosion resulting in the short-duration gamma-ray burst, GRB 211106A (white jet, middle). Photo courtesy Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array Observatory

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The collision of two distant neutron stars released one of the most powerful short gamma-ray bursts ever recorded, scientists say.

The collision marked the first time scientists have recorded millimeter-wavelength light from a fiery explosion to be caused by the merger of a neutron star with another star. It was observed on Nov. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

The observation was made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, in Chile. ALMA is an international observatory operated by the National Science Foundation's National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

"Afterglows for short bursts are very difficult to come by, so it was spectacular to catch this event shining so brightly," ALMA principal investigator Wen-fai Fong said in a statement.

RELATED SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day

"After many years observing these bursts, this surprising discovery opens up a new area of study, as it motivates us to observe many more of these with ALMA and other telescope arrays in the future."

Research into the collision will be published in an upcoming issue of the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

A short-duration gamma-ray burst usually lasts only a few tenths of a second and researchers look for an afterglow when it fades. Only a half dozen short-duration bursts have been detected at radio wavelengths and only in millimeters.

Advertisement

Gramma-ray bursts, though, are incredibly powerful. They are capable of emitting more energy in a matter of seconds than the sun will emit during its entire lifetime. There are three types -- short, long and ultra-long.

Gamma-ray bursts, in fact, are considered to be one of the most catastrophic space threats to the Earth, although scientists agree that the likelihood of the Earth being affected by a gamma-ray burst is extremely low. The destructive energy from gamma-ray bursts can travel for thousands of light years.

"Millimeter wavelengths can tell us about the density of the environment around the GRB," Northwestern scientist Genevieve Schroeder, a co-author of the research, said in a statement. "And, when combined with the X-rays, they can tell us about the true energy of the explosion.

"Because emission at millimeter wavelengths can be detected for a longer time than in X-rays, the millimeter emission also can be used to determine the width of the GRB jet."

Read More

Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows Russia's withdrawal from ISS another sign of its space decline

Latest Headlines

Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Science News // 1 hour ago
Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12, but the full Moon may spoil the show
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Perseid meteor shower, one of Earth's biggest, is set to peak with best viewing starting Aug. 11. NASA says the annual meteor shower will peak the next day, but this year the full Moon may interfere with visibility.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 1 day ago
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The coral cover in the northern and central sections of the Great Barrier Reef is at its highest amount in at least 36 years, Australian marine scientists announced Thursday.
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Science News // 1 day ago
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Private space company Blue Origin completed its sixth private human spaceflight on Thursday, carrying an American woman and two others who set a new Guinness World Record on the trip.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Science News // 1 day ago
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning.
Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows
Long periods in space can irreparably damage bone structure and cause parts of the human skeleton to age as much as 10 years, new research reveals.
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Science News // 1 day ago
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Archaeologists discovered 88 ancient footprints dating back about 12,000 years in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. The human footprints are also called "ghost footprints" because they are only seen after it rains.
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study they were able to restore circulation and cellular activity in the dead vital organs of pigs, something originally thought impossible. which raises bioethical questions about future work.
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Science News // 2 days ago
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, sounding like an excited new parent, declared that the agency's Artemis mission is ready to take its first physical steps to return to the moon and sometime later head to Mars.
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Science News // 2 days ago
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The most distant star known to exist in the universe has been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope. It comes just months after scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope announced the star's existence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'
Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement