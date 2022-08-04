Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows

By HealthDay News
Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows
In the research, nine of the 17 astronauts studied had not completely recovered a full year after returning from space. They had a reduction in bone strength and mineral density of up to 2%. Photo courtesy of NASA

Astronauts may go to space for weeks or months, and their bones can lose years in that environment.

Long periods in space can irreparably damage bone structure and cause parts of the human skeleton to age as much as 10 years, new research reveals.

Advertisement

Research teams from Germany, the United States and Canada studied 14 men and three women before their spaceflights and at six and 12 months after their return.

They measured the density and strength of their shin and lower arm bones, the tibia and radius. They also measured the trabecular microstructure inside the bones.

RELATED Zero gravity conditions in space may advance stem cell research, scientists say

Bone turnover -- the assimilation of old bone and replacement by new -- also was measured using biomarkers in astronauts' blood and urine.

The results, researchers said, are worrisome.

Nine of the 17 astronauts had not completely recovered a full year after returning from space. They had a reduction in bone strength and mineral density of up to 2%.

Advertisement

"This may not sound like much, but it corresponds to age-related bone loss of at least a decade," said study author Anna-Maria Liphardt, a sports scientist at University Hospital Erlangen in Germany.

"For those affected, this means they will have to expect a much earlier onset of osteoporosis and susceptibility for fractures," she said in a hospital news release.

The way the bones aged in space appeared different from bones aging on Earth. In space the inner structure of astronauts' bones was affected more than the periosteum, the exterior sheath that supplies bones with blood, nerves and cells that help them grow and heal. Some astronauts had irreparable damage, the study found.

RELATED Long-duration space flight equal to decade of bone loss in astronauts, study says

"We were able to demonstrate that regeneration is more difficult the longer the astronauts were in space," Liphardt said.

"Bone turnover is the process by which cells are broken down and new ones form," Liphardt said. "People with higher activity levels have a higher bone turnover and the challenge is to keep up these activity levels during missions in space."

This finding could have bearing on the future of spaceflight to Mars.

"If human beings are in space for three years at a time, we need to keep an eye on the health risks involved as well," Liphardt said. "This already applies today for missions where astronauts are subject to zero-gravity conditions for usually no longer than six months."

Advertisement

The solution could be adapting training and adding medication for those who journey to space.

The International Space Station has a running machine, exercise bike and weight training program, but adapting the training programs during spaceflight to better meet the individual needs of the astronauts is crucial, according to the study.

"Developing new sports equipment that works in zero-gravity conditions and that does not take up much space is particularly challenging," Liphardt said.

Medication such as bisphosphonates, which prevent bone degradation and are used as an osteoporosis treatment, also may help.

"Bisphosphonates already are used by NASA, but we do not yet know enough about exactly how they work in microgravity," Liphardt said. "We recommend conducting further systematic research into the combination of medical therapy and physical exercise."

These findings may also be able to help people with chronic diseases on Earth. Some lead to muscle and bone loss due to a lack of activity.

The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

More information

The American College of Rheumatology has more on bisphosphonate therapy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains

Latest Headlines

United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Science News // 8 hours ago
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning.
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Science News // 18 hours ago
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Archaeologists discovered 88 ancient footprints dating back about 12,000 years in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. The human footprints are also called "ghost footprints" because they are only seen after it rains.
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Science News // 21 hours ago
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study they were able to restore circulation and cellular activity in the dead vital organs of pigs, something originally thought impossible. which raises bioethical questions about future work.
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, sounding like an excited new parent, declared that the agency's Artemis mission is ready to take its first physical steps to return to the moon and sometime later head to Mars.
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Science News // 1 day ago
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The most distant star known to exist in the universe has been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope. It comes just months after scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope announced the star's existence.
Study: Tonga volcano could temporarily affect global temperatures
Science News // 23 hours ago
Study: Tonga volcano could temporarily affect global temperatures
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said the underwater volcano in Tonga sent enough vaporized water into the air to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools and could be enough alone to temporarily affect Earth's global temperature.
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A solar storm birthed from a hole in the sun's atmosphere is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field Wednesday.
Hubble Space Telescope reveals mirror image of distant galaxy
Science News // 1 day ago
Hubble Space Telescope reveals mirror image of distant galaxy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the mirror image of a distant galaxy. NASA released the photo which appears to show two galaxies, but is actually one duplicated by gravitational lensing.
Remote surgical robot to be tested on International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
Remote surgical robot to be tested on International Space Station
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A robot meant to perform surgery remotely will be tested aboard the International Space Station in 2024, the company behind the miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant said on Tuesday.
Researchers surprised by Greenland shark found in Caribbean off Belize
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers surprised by Greenland shark found in Caribbean off Belize
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An 11-foot Greenland shark, known to inhabit the Arctic, was recently captured off the shores of Belize in Central America, surprising researchers on an expedition to tag tiger sharks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'
Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement