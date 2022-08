Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, speaks at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., in November 2021. He will participate in a press briefing on the Artemis mission on Wednesday. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- NASA will host the first of two briefings on Wednesday to preview the upcoming Artemis I lunar mission that will eventually return humans to the moon. The briefings come before an unmanned flight of the Orion spacecraft around the moon later this month, leading to a manned flight that would orbit the moon. Advertisement

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. EDT.

The first briefing will provide an overview of the Artemis I mission, and the second briefing, set for Friday, will dive deeper into the Artemis I mission timeline and spacecraft operations.

Wednesday's briefings will include NASA Administrator Bill Nelson; Bhavya Lal, associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy at NASA; Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager; Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis I launch director; John Honeycutt, Space Launch System program manager; and Howard Hu, Orion program manager.

Friday's briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will showcase Artemis I mission hardware, development mockups, design simulators, flight control operations and hardware in development for lunar exploration.

The Artemis missions eventually would land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone to sending astronauts to Mars.