Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s

By Adam Schrader
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth's spin has actually been slowing down over time, causing days to get longer rather than shorter. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Earth spun faster around its axis on June 29, making it the shortest day since the planet's rotation began being measured with atomic clocks in the 1960s.

Earth completed one spin in 1.59 milliseconds shy of the typical 24 hours on June 29, according to Time and Date and The Guardian. The record comes as Earth has seen consistently shorter days in the past few years.

Advertisement

Earth's spin has actually been slowing down over time, causing days to get longer rather than shorter. A single day would pass in less than 19 hours around 1.4 billion years ago.

The United Nations' International Telecommunication Union will occasionally add seconds to the world clock in June or December to make up for the longer days, most recently in 2016.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters

It may now be unlikely that the ITU will add time during the next opportunity to do so this December, The Guardian reported.

Leonid Zotov, a professor of mathematics, is expected to suggest that the recent trend of shorter days could be explained by a phenomenon known as the "Chandler wobble" at annual meeting of the Asia Oceania Geosciences Society next week.

Advertisement

The Chandler wobble was first spotted in the late 1880s when astronomer Seth Carlo Chandler noticed the poles wobbled over a 14-month period.

RELATED Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week

"The normal amplitude of the Chandler wobble is about three to four meters at Earth's surface but from 2017 to 2020 it disappeared," Zotov told Time and Date.

Natural disasters and weather effects such as El Nino can also influence the speed of the Earth's spin, The Guardian reported. An earthquake in the Indian Ocean in 2004 shortened the length of the day by nearly three microseconds.

RELATED SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon

Latest Headlines

SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon
Science News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea and SpaceX are fueled and ready to send a spacecraft on a long journey this week that will ultimately take it around the moon.
Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week
July 29 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to launch its sixth space tourism flight next week with six people, including the first Egyptian and Portuguese crew members to reach suborbital space.
White egret orchid's frilly petals help stabilize pollination, study finds
Science News // 3 days ago
White egret orchid's frilly petals help stabilize pollination, study finds
July 29 (UPI) -- A Kobe University research group working for three years has found the white egret orchid's frilly petals support the Hawkmoth pollinator, increasing pollen transfer.
Climate change has no winners, except maybe rattlesnakes
Science News // 3 days ago
Climate change has no winners, except maybe rattlesnakes
Everyone has a temperature or a climate where they thrive, and when it's too cold or too hot, they don't feel or work their best. Snakes, too, have an ideal temperature.
Researchers use AI to predict nearly all known proteins
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers use AI to predict nearly all known proteins
July 28 (UPI) -- Researchers have used artificial-intelligence to predict the structures of 200 million proteins, which cover virtually every known protein on the planet.
Oral herpes is about 5,000 years old, according to researchers
Science News // 4 days ago
Oral herpes is about 5,000 years old, according to researchers
July 28 (UPI) -- A Cambridge University-led team of scientists has uncovered and sequenced ancient genomes of the herpes simplex virus that causes cold sores, dating it to about 5,000 years ago.
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
July 28 (UPI) -- NASA officials have changed the agency's plans for its daring and complicated effort to bring actual samples of Mars back to Earth by adding two helicopters and ditching the idea of landing a "fetch rover."
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
July 27 (UPI) -- A hunk of Chinese space rocket junk weighing roughly 25 tons will fall back to Earth on Sunday, according to researchers at the Aerospace Corp.
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Science News // 6 days ago
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study of the world's most famous dinosaur refutes a claim made by an earlier fossil examination that claimed the Tyrannosaurus rex roamed the Earth as three separate species.
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Science News // 6 days ago
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency said Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S. and other partners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week
Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week
SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon
SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Climate change has no winners, except maybe rattlesnakes
Climate change has no winners, except maybe rattlesnakes
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement