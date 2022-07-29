Trending
Science News
July 29, 2022 / 2:35 PM

White egret orchid's frilly petals help stabilize pollination, study finds

By Doug Cunningham
Kobe University researchers found that the frilly petals on white egret orchids support pollination from the hawkmoth, which was prevented when the petal fringes were removed. Photo courtesy of Kobe University

July 29 (UPI) -- The white egret orchid's frilly petals may look nice, but they serve an essential purpose -- to support the hawkmoth pollinator and increase pollen transfer -- according to a study published Friday in the journal Ecology.

During a three-year study, Kobe University researchers found that when the orchid's petal fringe was removed, the hawkmoths were unable to pollinate.

The researchers found that the hawkmoths "normally grasp onto the fringe with their mid-legs to steady themselves when they drink its nectar, however the researchers observed that the hawkmoth was often unable to do this on plants with the fringe removed."

"The white egret orchid was given its name because its brilliant white petals resemble the bird in flight," study lead author Suetsugu Kenji said in a press release.

RELATED Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating

"According to legend, the soul of a white egret that died was reborn as the much-loved white egret orchid. Nevertheless, it is now evident that fringes primarily stabilize the hawkmoth (the primary pollinator)'s posture, increasing pollen transfer," said Kenji, an associate professor at Kobe University's School of Science.

Kenji said he's pleased that the research revealed the unexpected adaptive significance at the heart of the white egret orchid's distinctive fringe.

According to the researchers, it was previously believed that hawkmoths mainly hovered over the orchids while drinking the nectar, with the new research revealing that the fringe functions as a supportive platform for the pollen-carrying insect.

RELATED New global risk index anticipates loss of important pollinators

The orchid study found that "there was no decline in fruit production in specimens with the fringe removed. In other words, the fringe did not play a significant role in attracting hawkmoths to the white egret orchid's flower."

The researchers found, however, that flowers with the fringe removed had a lower rate of healthy seeds in their fruits when compared to those with the fringe intact.

