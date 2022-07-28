Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2022 / 12:10 PM

NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
A NASA illustration shows a concept for multiple robots that would team up to ferry samples collected from the surface of Mars by the Perseverance rover back to Earth. Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech

July 28 (UPI) -- NASA officials have changed the agency's plans for its daring and complicated effort to bring actual samples of Mars back to Earth by adding two helicopters and ditching the idea of landing a "fetch rover."

In a joint project with the European Space Agency, NASA has a goal of returning Martian samples back to Earth by 2033. The rover Perseverance is already on the Red Planet with the charge of collecting the samples.

Advertisement

Scientists have been encouraged by the performance of the rover and the current Martian helicopter Ingenuity, which arrived with Perseverance last year.

Perseverance will be tasked with bringing the samples to a Mars ascent vehicle with the two helicopters, modeled after Ingenuity, serving as a Plan B.

RELATED Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars

"The conceptual design phase is when every facet of a mission plan gets put under a microscope," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA headquarters in Washington, said Wednesday in a statement.

"There are some significant and advantageous changes to the plan, which can be directly attributed to Perseverance's recent successes at Jezero [Crater on Mars] and the amazing performance of our Mars helicopter."

Advertisement

If Perseverance fails to retrieve the samples, the helicopter will be sent out to capture the sample and place them within reach of the ESA's ascent vehicle, eliminating the need for a second rover.

RELATED Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday

"ESA is continuing at full speed the development of both the Earth Return Orbiter that will make the historic round-trip from Earth to Mars and back again; and the Sample Transfer Arm that will robotically place sample tubes aboard the Orbiting Sample Container before its launch from the surface of the Red Planet," said David Parker, ESA's director of human and robotic exploration.

Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, using its Mastcam-Z camera system, captured this view of the Martian sunset on November 9, 2021, the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color as fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: Less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

RELATED NASA's InSight Mars lander to conduct science until it runs out of power

Latest Headlines

Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
July 27 (UPI) -- A hunk of Chinese space rocket junk weighing roughly 25 tons will fall back to Earth on Sunday, according to researchers at the Aerospace Corp.
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study of the world's most famous dinosaur refutes a claim made by an earlier fossil examination that claimed the Tyrannosaurus rex roamed the Earth as three separate species.
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency said Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S. and other partners.
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Science News // 2 days ago
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
July 25 (UPI) -- A chunk of the "extremely rare" mineral tridymite unexpectedly found at the bottom of Gale Crater on Mars may have been created by a volcanic eruption more than three billion years ago, researchers said Monday.
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
Science News // 3 days ago
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
July 25 (UPI) -- China has successfully launched a laboratory to its space station orbiting Earth, the Asian nation's space agency said.
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
July 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent another 53 Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday with its 33rd launch of the year, just days after the company broke its annual record set in 2021.
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022, having completed 31 successful launches in 2021.
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
July 22 (UPI) -- NASA's latest deep-space telescope continues to shock astronomers and amateurs with jaw-dropping new images captured from the outer reaches of the cosmos.
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
Science News // 6 days ago
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
July 21 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday released new satellite images depicting the dramatic changes in the water levels of Lake Mead over the past two decades.
Monarch butterflies are now in 'red list' of endangered species
Science News // 6 days ago
Monarch butterflies are now in 'red list' of endangered species
July 21 (UPI) -- The dire classification by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature means the beloved insect's population has declined so dramatically, it is now only two steps away from vanishing entirely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement