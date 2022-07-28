Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Oral herpes is about 5,000 years old, according to researchers

By Doug Cunningham
Oral herpes is about 5,000 years old, according to researchers
One of the samples of ancient herpes DNA came from a young adult male from the late 14th century, buried in the grounds of medieval Cambridge’s charitable hospital -- later to become St. John’s College -- who had suffered appalling dental abscesses. Photo by Craig Cessford/Cambridge Archaeological Unit

July 28 (UPI) -- A Cambridge University-led team of scientists has uncovered and sequenced ancient genomes of the herpes simplex virus that causes cold sores, dating it to about 5,000 years ago.

Roughly 3.7 billion people globally have HSV-1, or oral herpes, with most infections classified as mild or asymptomatic.

Advertisement

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, said the oral herpes infection found in the ancient DNA may have arisen in conjunction with the then-new practice of romantic and sexual kissing.

The University of Cambridge's Dr. Christiana Scheib co-wrote the report.

"Every primate species has a form of herpes, so we assume it has been with us since our own species left Africa," study co-author Christiana Scheib said in a press release.

"However, something happened around five thousand years ago that allowed one strain of herpes to overtake all others, possibly an increase in transmissions, which could have been linked to kissing," Scheib said.

The oldest HSV-1 DNA sample was from an adult male in Russia dated to the late Iron Age, around 1500 years ago.

"By comparing ancient DNA with herpes samples from the 20th century, we were able to analyze the differences and estimate a mutation rate, and consequently a timeline for virus evolution," said study co-lead author Lucy van Dorp, a researcher at Cambridge Genetics Institute.

Advertisement

Read More

Cold-sore virus linked to Alzheimer's Cold sore virus, schizophrenia linked

Latest Headlines

NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
July 28 (UPI) -- NASA officials have changed the agency's plans for its daring and complicated effort to bring actual samples of Mars back to Earth by adding two helicopters and ditching the idea of landing a "fetch rover."
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
July 27 (UPI) -- A hunk of Chinese space rocket junk weighing roughly 25 tons will fall back to Earth on Sunday, according to researchers at the Aerospace Corp.
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study of the world's most famous dinosaur refutes a claim made by an earlier fossil examination that claimed the Tyrannosaurus rex roamed the Earth as three separate species.
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency said Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S. and other partners.
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Science News // 3 days ago
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
July 25 (UPI) -- A chunk of the "extremely rare" mineral tridymite unexpectedly found at the bottom of Gale Crater on Mars may have been created by a volcanic eruption more than three billion years ago, researchers said Monday.
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
Science News // 3 days ago
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
July 25 (UPI) -- China has successfully launched a laboratory to its space station orbiting Earth, the Asian nation's space agency said.
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
July 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent another 53 Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday with its 33rd launch of the year, just days after the company broke its annual record set in 2021.
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022, having completed 31 successful launches in 2021.
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Science News // 6 days ago
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
July 22 (UPI) -- NASA's latest deep-space telescope continues to shock astronomers and amateurs with jaw-dropping new images captured from the outer reaches of the cosmos.
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
Science News // 6 days ago
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
July 21 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday released new satellite images depicting the dramatic changes in the water levels of Lake Mead over the past two decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement