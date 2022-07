SpaceX on Friday broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022, having completed 31 successful launches in 2021. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/Twitter

July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022, having completed 31 successful launches in 2021. The company launched 46 Starlink satellites to orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket around 10:39 a.m. from the Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, SpaceX said in a statement.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship around 10:48 a.m. marking SpaceX's second launch and landing from Vandenberg in less than 12 days.

"Deployment of 46 Starlink satellites confirmed -- completing SpaceX's 32nd mission of 2022!" the company said on Twitter. "Starlink is available for service in 36 countries (or 41 markets) around the world, now including Luxembourg, Saint Martin, and St. Barthelemy."

The company had initially targeted Thursday for the launch but the countdown was aborted just seconds ahead of the launch because of fog.

SpaceX has launched more than 2,800 satellites into orbit since it launched its first 60 satellites on May 24, 2019, according to an online tracker of the company's launches, as the company seeks to quickly build out its constellation.

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Brian Eno, commander of the 1st Range Operation Squad, part of Space Launch 45, told UPI earlier this year it anticipates 66 launches in 2022 from Florida alone.

On Sunday, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket a launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla.