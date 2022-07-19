Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 19, 2022 / 10:37 AM

NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year

By A.L. Lee
1/3
NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year
An illustration depicts a small lunar rover, or CubeRover, as built by Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic next to its lander on the moon. Image courtesy of Astrobotic

July 19 (UPI) -- NASA is delaying a major moon mission as it continues testing the spacecraft that will deliver a rover to the lunar surface in search of water, ice and other potential resources, the agency announced Tuesday.

The launch of the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, has been pushed back to November 2024, from its originally planned launch day of November 2023.

Advertisement

The yearlong delay will allow for additional testing of the Griffin lunar lander -- built by Astrobotic of Pittsburgh -- to mitigate any risks as the rover is delivered to the moon's surface.

NASA's deal with Astrobotic was reached through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which allows contracts with American companies "for payloads that advance capabilities for science, exploration or commercial development of the Moon," the agency said.

RELATED SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says

Since its inception, the CLPS has awarded seven contracts to private U.S. companies for lunar deliveries, with more missions on the horizon through 2028, NASA said.

The VIPER rover's findings could pave the way for future missions by humans.

"The measurements returned by VIPER will provide insight into the origin and distribution of water on the Moon and help determine how the Moon's resources could be harvested for future human space exploration," NASA said.

Advertisement

The price tag of the mission has grown from $199.5 million to $320.4 million, with NASA putting up an additional $67.8 million for the additional tests to the lander.

An April audit of the mission by NASA's Office of Inspector General noted that NASA is closely managing the build of the lander, and that representatives from both the agency and Astrobotic were in face-to-face meetings at least three times per week.

The audit also found that NASA awarded the contract for the rover before the design of the craft was finalized, leading to cost increases.

RELATED NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope

Some of the same instruments on the VIPER will be used during other commercial moon landings planned for later this year.

RELATED NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft

Read More

What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
Science News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
July 18 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 112th birthday of German physicist and electronic music composer Oskar Sala.
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
July 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday launched 53 Starlink satellites after the company's Dragon cargo craft carrying crew supplies and scientific experiments docked with the International Space Station on Saturday.
SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says
July 15 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 5,800 pounds of supplies and science experiments is on its way to the International Space Station after being launched Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Science News // 4 days ago
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
A spate of shark sightings off the coast of New England in May, including one so dramatic that video caught onlookers screaming, kicked off an earlier season than expected.
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
Science News // 4 days ago
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
July 14 (UPI) -- Solar roofing panels that can be printed on steel used in building construction are being studied in a new three-year collaboration between Swansea University researchers and Tata Steel U.K.
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
July 13 (UPI) -- Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst billions of light-years from Earth that is 1,000 times longer than average and has a periodic, repeating pattern akin to a heartbeat, according to a study published Wednesday.
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 6 days ago
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has sent its first batch of images from space, providing a view of space farther from Earth than ever seen. Here's a look at the history-making observatory.
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday unveiled its first full collection of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- showcasing the type of photos that engineers had in mind when they first conceived of the telescope in the 1990s.
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images.
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Science News // 1 week ago
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky -- a "Super Thunder Moon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement