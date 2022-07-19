Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 19, 2022 / 3:26 PM

Global extinction threat may be much higher than previously thought

By Adam Schrader
Global extinction threat may be much higher than previously thought
A new study suggests the danger for massive loss of species across the planet is much higher than previously thought, with about 30% of species threatened or driven extinct since the year 1500. File Photo by sittitap/Shutterstock

July 19 (UPI) -- The threat of extinction to all species on Earth may be much higher than previously thought, a new study suggests, after a biodiversity survey found that about 30% of species have been globally threatened or driven to extinction since the year 1500.

An international team of researchers surveyed a "large and diverse group" of biodiversity experts from around the world "who collectively study all major taxa and habitats in freshwater, terrestrial and marine ecosystems," according to the study published this week in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.

Advertisement

The 3,331 biodiversity experts from 113 countries were asked to estimate past and future global biodiversity loss as well as rank factors that drive species to become globally threatened or extinct.

The experts, who had all published significant studies on biodiversity of their own, also ranked the drivers of global biodiversity loss and estimated its impacts on ecosystems and people.

RELATED Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change

The researchers, led by University of Minnesota associate professor Forest Isbell, compared the survey results to other sources of information and noted that the study carries importance because "decision makers often rely on expert judgment to fill knowledge gaps."

Advertisement

"Expert judgment has provided estimates and predictions of key unknowns in fields as diverse as nuclear power safety, volcanic eruptions, climate change and biodiversity loss," the study reads.

"The most accurate estimates and predictions come from large and diverse groups of experts, in part because expertise declines precipitously outside an individual's area of specialization."

RELATED Armadillos in Chicago? This southern animal is migrating north

A previous 2019 report from the United Nations compiled by just 145 experts from 50 countries found that about 12.5% of all species on Earth, or about 1 million species, were estimated to have been globally threatened or driven to extinction since the year 1500.

Isbell told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the estimate provided by the survey may differ from previous estimates because it takes into account less studied species such as insects.

"Experts also acknowledged substantial uncertainty around their estimates, with perhaps as few as 16% or as many as 50% of species threatened or driven extinct over this time," Isbell noted in a press release.

RELATED U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'

Akira Mori of the University of Tokyo in Japan, a co-author of the paper, said that the study is "unprecedented" because it brought together such a large group of regional experts from around the world.

The study also made a number of conclusions consistent with previous studies, including identifying human land-use changes and overexploitation as top drivers of global loss for commonly studied land-based species while overexploitation and climate change were drivers for the loss of marine life.

Advertisement

For other commonly studied species like amphibians, reptiles and birds, changes in how humans use the land and sea were the most important drivers for biodiversity loss.

Meanwhile, climate change and pollution were found to be the top drivers for biodiversity loss for species less commonly studied such as aquatic invertebrates and microbes.

Latest Headlines

NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year
July 19 (UPI) -- NASA is delaying a major moon mission as it continues testing the spacecraft that will deliver a rover to the lunar surface in search of ice and other potential resources, the agency announced on Tuesday.
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
Science News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
July 18 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 112th birthday of German physicist and electronic music composer Oskar Sala.
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
July 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday launched 53 Starlink satellites after the company's Dragon cargo craft carrying crew supplies and scientific experiments docked with the International Space Station on Saturday.
SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says
July 15 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 5,800 pounds of supplies and science experiments is on its way to the International Space Station after being launched Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Science News // 4 days ago
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
A spate of shark sightings off the coast of New England in May, including one so dramatic that video caught onlookers screaming, kicked off an earlier season than expected.
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
Science News // 5 days ago
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
July 14 (UPI) -- Solar roofing panels that can be printed on steel used in building construction are being studied in a new three-year collaboration between Swansea University researchers and Tata Steel U.K.
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
July 13 (UPI) -- Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst billions of light-years from Earth that is 1,000 times longer than average and has a periodic, repeating pattern akin to a heartbeat, according to a study published Wednesday.
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has sent its first batch of images from space, providing a view of space farther from Earth than ever seen. Here's a look at the history-making observatory.
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday unveiled its first full collection of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- showcasing the type of photos that engineers had in mind when they first conceived of the telescope in the 1990s.
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year
NASA delays VIPER lunar rover's launch by one year
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit after Dragon docks with ISS
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement