Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 14, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generates clean energy, researchers say

By Doug Cunningham
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generates clean energy, researchers say
Swansea University and Tata Steel U.K. are collaborating on a study of new solar panel technology that can be printed on steel in buildings rather than attached later, like the solar panels pictured, and researchers say the new printed panels are more efficient. File Photo by Craig Russell/Shutterstock

July 14 (UPI) -- Solar roofing panels that can be printed on steel used in building construction are being studied in a new three-year collaboration between Swansea University researchers and Tata Steel U.K.

The technology, called "Active Buildings," is being researched to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to ease demand on the British national power grid, according to Swansea University.

Advertisement

"This technology will help us tackle the energy crisis and the climate crisis at the same time," Dave Worsley, professor and head of materials science and engineering at Swansea, said in a statement.

"The future is about solar energy technology being built in, not added on afterwards. These printable solar cells can be built into the fabric of our homes, shops and offices, allowing them to generate the power they need, and more besides," Worsley said.

RELATED Biden authorizes Defense Production Act for solar energy technologies

Worsley said the concept works and has been demonstrated in "Active Buildings" in the southwestern Wales city of Swansea.

"We are buoyant with the possibilities that the perovskite technology brings to the table -- especially in integration to the building and construction solutions - across different value streams in Tata Steel," said Sumitesh Das, Tata U.K.'s director of research and development.

Advertisement

Perovskite is a new kind of solar cell.

RELATED After earnings crush, Tesla expected to unveil 'solar roof', integrated home battery

According to Swansea researchers, enough solar energy falls on Earth in just one hour to meet the energy needs of the entire world for a year.

Traditional solar cells are made from silicon, which is expensive and requires a lot of energy to produce. But a perovskite solar cell is a cheaper and lighter, highly efficient alternative to the silicon-based cells.

Swansea University said manufacturing these new solar cells emits less than half the carbon compared to a silicon cell.

RELATED Solar power getting cheaper in the United States

The non-partisan group Environment America said in January of this year that installing solar panels on the roofs of U.S. superstores could generate enough energy to power 8 million homes.

RELATED U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows

Latest Headlines

Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Science News // 19 hours ago
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
July 13 (UPI) -- Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst billions of light-years from Earth that is 1,000 times longer than average and has a periodic, repeating pattern akin to a heartbeat, according to a study published Wednesday.
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 1 day ago
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has sent its first batch of images from space, providing a view of space farther from Earth than ever seen. Here's a look at the history-making observatory.
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday unveiled its first full collection of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- showcasing the type of photos that engineers had in mind when they first conceived of the telescope in the 1990s.
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 2 days ago
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images.
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Science News // 5 days ago
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky -- a "Super Thunder Moon."
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
Science News // 6 days ago
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
July 8 (UPI) -- After it analyzed data from the spacecraft, NASA said it would have sunk into the asteroid if it hadn't fired thrusters to lift off as soon as it collected the dust and rock samples because of its makeup.
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
Science News // 6 days ago
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
BANGOR, Maine, July 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have known the Gulf of Maine is warming rapidly, but new research suggests it's also getting saltier, more acidic and increasingly stratified -- raising concerns for its fish stocks.
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
Science News // 6 days ago
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
July 7 (UPI) -- Researchers observed a group of 150 southern fin whales feeding in the antarctic, the largest since the ban on commercial whaling, according to a study published Thursday,
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
Science News // 6 days ago
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
July 7 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new material -- and manufacturing process -- for artificial muscles that they describe as stronger and more flexible than their biological counterparts.
SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch
July 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the 13th time Thursday morning, tying a company record for the reusable rocket, as it sent 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement