Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generates clean energy, researchers say

Swansea University and Tata Steel U.K. are collaborating on a study of new solar panel technology that can be printed on steel in buildings rather than attached later, like the solar panels pictured, and researchers say the new printed panels are more efficient. File Photo by Craig Russell/Shutterstock

July 14 (UPI) -- Solar roofing panels that can be printed on steel used in building construction are being studied in a new three-year collaboration between Swansea University researchers and Tata Steel U.K. The technology, called "Active Buildings," is being researched to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to ease demand on the British national power grid, according to Swansea University. Advertisement

"This technology will help us tackle the energy crisis and the climate crisis at the same time," Dave Worsley, professor and head of materials science and engineering at Swansea, said in a statement.

"The future is about solar energy technology being built in, not added on afterwards. These printable solar cells can be built into the fabric of our homes, shops and offices, allowing them to generate the power they need, and more besides," Worsley said.

RELATED Biden authorizes Defense Production Act for solar energy technologies

Worsley said the concept works and has been demonstrated in "Active Buildings" in the southwestern Wales city of Swansea.

"We are buoyant with the possibilities that the perovskite technology brings to the table -- especially in integration to the building and construction solutions - across different value streams in Tata Steel," said Sumitesh Das, Tata U.K.'s director of research and development.

Advertisement

Perovskite is a new kind of solar cell.

According to Swansea researchers, enough solar energy falls on Earth in just one hour to meet the energy needs of the entire world for a year.

Traditional solar cells are made from silicon, which is expensive and requires a lot of energy to produce. But a perovskite solar cell is a cheaper and lighter, highly efficient alternative to the silicon-based cells.

Swansea University said manufacturing these new solar cells emits less than half the carbon compared to a silicon cell.

RELATED Solar power getting cheaper in the United States

The non-partisan group Environment America said in January of this year that installing solar panels on the roofs of U.S. superstores could generate enough energy to power 8 million homes.