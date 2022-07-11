Watch Live: Biden to unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope

1/5

NASA released this image of a bright star and galaxies and stars in the background from the James Webb Space Telescope's alignment evaluation in March. Photo courtesy of NASA/STScl

July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday will unveil an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images since NASA completed alignment and testing of its mirrors. The image will be shown during a preview event at the White House for the full release of the first group of pictures taken by the telescope, with livestream starting at 5 p.m. Advertisement

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing from NASA officials during the event, and preview the first image from the Webb Space Telescope, which are "the highest-resolution images of the infrared universe ever captured," according to the White House.

The preview event comes ahead of NASA releasing, in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, the first full-color images and spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

The Webb telescope's first images and data have been highly anticipated since since it launched with infrared technology that is expected to help shed new light on distant galaxies and the early universe.

The telescope is "the world's largest and most powerful space telescope" ever launched, according to NASA.

On Thursday, a telescope test of a steady lock on a distant target such as a galaxy or star captured six bright stars and distant galaxies in an image. Scientists said the test image was "among the deepest images of the universe ever taken," and a preview of what's to come this week.

