Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 6, 2022 / 6:39 PM

Boeing subsidiary to build two new Virgin Galactic motherships

By Simon Druker
Boeing subsidiary to build two new Virgin Galactic motherships
Virgin Galactic confirmed Wednesday it is retaining Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two next generation motherships. Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

July 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic confirmed Wednesday it is retaining Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two next generation motherships, the company announced on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for both ships to be delivered to California-based Virgin in 2025.

Advertisement

They represent the spaceflight company's next generation of motherships and are expected to be able to fly up to 200 launches per year, Virgin said in a statement.

A mothership serves as the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of approximately 50,000 feet.

RELATED NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft

Aurora has been working with edge aircraft from concept to delivery and specializes in novel aircraft configurations and complex composites.

The company has been around for 30 years and has been working with Virgin Galactic over the past several months to develop design specifications, it said.

"Our next generation motherships are integral to scaling our operations. They will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Supported by the scale and strength of Boeing, Aurora is the ideal manufacturing partner for us as we build our fleet to support 400 flights per year at Spaceport America."

Virgin Galactic was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. In July, the 71-year-old became the first owner of a private space company to fly into space.

RELATED China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon

Branson's flight aboard the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceship launched from New Mexico's private Spaceport America.

Unity is one of two spacecraft currently in the company's fleet, with VSS Imagine as the other.

Branson remains Virgin Galactic's largest shareholder with a stake worth nearly $600 million.

Read More

NASA loses contact with CAPSTONE lunar orbiter after leaving Earth orbit

Latest Headlines

NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
July 6 (UPI) -- NASA has regained communications with its new lunar spacecraft, the space agency confirmed on Wednesday.
Urban warming could cause major damage to global economy, study says
Science News // 7 hours ago
Urban warming could cause major damage to global economy, study says
July 6 (UPI) -- Increasing instances of extreme heat could damage the global economy and increase health risk to people living in urban areas, according to research published Wednesday.
NASA loses contact with CAPSTONE lunar orbiter after leaving Earth orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA loses contact with CAPSTONE lunar orbiter after leaving Earth orbit
July 5 (UPI) -- NASA lost communication with its CAPSTONE orbiter after it deployed Monday, the space agency said in a statement Tuesday.
China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon
July 5 (UPI) -- The Chinese government hit back on Tuesday at the head of the American space program over remarks he made in an interview that suggested Beijing is seeking to militarize the moon.
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Science News // 2 days ago
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
July 4 (UPI) -- A massive waterlily that has been grown at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London for 177 years has been proven to be a newly identified species, researchers said Monday.
Long-duration space flight equal to decade of bone loss in astronauts, study says
Science News // 5 days ago
Long-duration space flight equal to decade of bone loss in astronauts, study says
July 1 (UPI) -- Scientists have long known that astronauts lose bone density while in space, but a study published this week found they only partially recover this loss one year after returning to Earth.
Milky Way to set backdrop for summertime comet, meteor showers
Science News // 6 days ago
Milky Way to set backdrop for summertime comet, meteor showers
July offers a slate of astronomical sights for young stargazers, those experienced with a telescope and everyone in between.
SpaceX launches first C-band television broadcast satellite into space for SES
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches first C-band television broadcast satellite into space for SES
June 30 (UPI) -- The first television broadcast satellite under the SES's C-band lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday evening on a SpaceX rocket.
NASA previews 'emotional' impact of James Webb images ahead of release
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA previews 'emotional' impact of James Webb images ahead of release
June 29 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated first photos from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope provided scientists with an emotional experience, NASA officials said Wednesday, two weeks before their public release.
NASA, Rocket Lab launch orbiter to help pave way for astronauts' return to moon
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Rocket Lab launch orbiter to help pave way for astronauts' return to moon
June 28 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE mission spacecraft lifted off into space Tuesday morning on a mission to orbit the moon, moving scientists closer to returning astronauts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA loses contact with CAPSTONE lunar orbiter after leaving Earth orbit
NASA loses contact with CAPSTONE lunar orbiter after leaving Earth orbit
NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
NASA previews 'emotional' impact of James Webb images ahead of release
NASA previews 'emotional' impact of James Webb images ahead of release
China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon
China rejects 'concern' by NASA chief about Beijing militarizing the moon
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement