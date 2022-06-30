Trending
June 30, 2022 / 2:05 PM

SpaceX launches first C-band television broadcast satellite into space for SES

By Clyde Hughes
SpaceX launches first C-band television broadcast satellite into space for SES
SpaceX launches a communications satellite for SES of Luxembourg at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The first television broadcast satellite under SES's C-band lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday evening on a SpaceX rocket.

SES, a video and data solutions company, said the satellite will free up the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum to ensure the company can provide video and data services to its customers while enabling wireless operators to quickly deploy 5G services across the United States.

The SES-22 satellite is the first of six geostationary satellites that SES ordered to migrate broadcast customers into the narrower swath of C-band. Northrop Grumman and Boeing are building two C-band satellites apiece for the company.

"We are thrilled with the successful launch of SES-22, thanks to our partners at Thales Alenia Space and SpaceX," Steve Collar, CEO of SES, in a statement.

"The launch of SES-22, together with other upcoming C-band satellite launches scheduled this year, will enable us to continue providing the high-quality services that our customers have been accustomed to over the last several decades while freeing up spectrum that will enable the U.S. to rapidly unlock the promise of 5G."

Hervé Derrey, president and CEO of Thales Alenia Space, said the successful launch was the culmination of a long working relationship between the two tech companies.

RELATED SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours

SES will launch four more C-band satellites this year, with two being launched by United Launch Alliance and two others by SpaceX. The sixth satellite SES ordered is being held back as a ground spare, according to Space News.

RELATED SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company

Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father

