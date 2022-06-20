Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 20, 2022 / 2:51 PM

NASA attempts fourth wet dress rehearsal for Artemis 1 rocket

By Sheri Walsh
A full moon sets behind NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as it stands on Complex 39B in preparation for testing at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on June 15, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- NASA's fourth attempt Monday to complete a practice launch day exercise for its uncrewed moon rocket Artemis 1 could be running into trouble after a small grass fire at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The wet dress rehearsal comes after three failed attempts in April, forcing contractors to fix hardware and update software on the spacecraft.

Advertisement

NASA said Monday there are three new issues under evaluation, including a "small grass fire" near the hydrogen flare stack at launch pad 39B, as well as a possible hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect on the SLS core stage.

NASA needs a successful test to complete the data needed to set an official launch date, which could come later this summer.

RELATED NASA identifies Artemis 1 rocket issues, plans another wet dress rehearsal for June

"We're feeling really good," Wes Mosedale, technical assistant to NASA's Artemis 1 launch director, said earlier Monday. "The liquid hydrogen tank is now 100% full on the SLS core stage. Liquid oxygen is 80% loaded onto the core stage."

Monday's trial was expected to end with two runs of the countdown's final 10 minutes to prove the rocket can be safely loaded with propellant and to make sure launch day procedures, without actually launching, go smoothly.

Advertisement

A previous wet dress in April was cut short after NASA had to scrub the test due to valve, fueling and leaking issues. The rocket was rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for troubleshooting and repairs.

RELATED SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours

"Rolling back was absolutely the right thing to do to be able to work through the issues we found at the pad," Jim Free, NASA's associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said during a news briefing May 5.

NASA made a total of three attempts to complete the wet dress rehearsal, but each attempt was plagued by some sort of glitch with the rocket, the mobile launch platform or the ground system equipment that supplies the rocket with fuel.

SLS was designed to launch NASA's return to the moon. The mission is to provide data on how the Artemis rocket performs in deep space, and ultimately will pave the way for future crewed flights around the moon and to the lunar surface, NASA officials have said.

RELATED NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars

Latest Headlines

Polar bears in Greenland adapted to hunt from glacial ice, study shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Polar bears in Greenland adapted to hunt from glacial ice, study shows
June 17 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a specific population of polar bears on Greenland have adapted to hunting from ice that has broken away from glaciers as global warming diminishes their natural hunting grounds on sea ice.
NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars
The latest geological wonder explored by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is exciting for geologists: "the bacon strip."
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
June 17 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off on its record 13th launch on Friday afternoon as it sent 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
Science News // 3 days ago
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
June 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds of dead kororā penguins that washed ashore on the northern New Zealand coast appear to have starved to death and researcher point to climate change as the likely cause.
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
Science News // 3 days ago
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
A rare planetary alignment that won't occur again for nearly two decades has taken shape in the night sky -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
June 16 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it discovered two rocky exoplanets similar to Earth orbiting a dwarf star near our solar system but are believed to both be too hot to sustain life as we know it.
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
Science News // 4 days ago
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
June 15 (UPI) -- Scientists in China have announced that they've detected what may be signals from an alien civilization using the world's largest radio telescope, but warned they could be just radio interference.
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
Science News // 5 days ago
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
June 14 (UPI) -- A new "dual robot" drone can fly and dive to collect underwater samples to monitor water quality and climate clues in hard-to-reach places like the Arctic.
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
Science News // 6 days ago
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 environmental changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas.
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
Science News // 1 week ago
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Monday that its Gaia probe has observed thousands of starquakes and so-called "stellar DNA" in its survey of the Milky Way.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
Polar bears in Greenland adapted to hunt from glacial ice, study shows
Polar bears in Greenland adapted to hunt from glacial ice, study shows
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement