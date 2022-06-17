Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 17, 2022 / 2:17 PM

NASA's Perseverance rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com

NASA's Perseverance Rover has been driving around the surface of Mars since landing on the planet on Feb. 18, 2021, and the latest geological wonder explored by the robotic pioneer is exciting for geologists and could cause cravings for breakfast food.

On Thursday, NASA said the rover was driving over "the bacon strip," a nickname for a region that had piqued the interest of scientists.

Advertisement

The location was not inspired by the discovery of pigs on Mars, but rather the way the area resembles a strip of bacon when viewed from space.

The path that the Perseverance rover has driven superimposed on a satellite image of the surface of Mars. In early June, the rover reached an area nicknamed the "bacon strip." Image by NASA/JPL

Since arriving at the site, NASA scientists have started to call the area "Hogwallow Flats" and is a geological jackpot.

RELATED Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice

"The nearby rocks are a sight to behold," the Perseverance rover's Twitter account said, adding that it is "paradise" for rock nerds.

The cheeky Twitter account quipped that "My team is happy as pigs in mud(stone)!"

On its journey to the Martian bacon strip, NASA scientists also noticed something that seemed out of place.

Advertisement

Nestled in the crevasse of a rock was a shiny object unlike anything else in the otherworldly landscape.

After a closer look, NASA determined that it was not a rock, but a piece of foil from Earth that was used during the ascent stage when Perseverance landed on Mars.

Two images of a piece of foil found on Mars that were used as a thermal blanket when NASA's Perseverance rover enters the atmosphere of the Red Planet. Image by NASA/JPL

While it was easy to identify the object as foil, it did raise a burning question that may forever be unanswered.

RELATED NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter captures 25th flight on video

"My descent stage crashed about 2 km away," the rover's Twitter account said. "Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?"

NASA's Perseverance Rover has snapped and sent home over a quarter-million photos from the surface of Mars since landing in 2021.

It is also outfitted with a small weather station so that the robot can gather atmospheric data on Mars, including temperature, wind speed, humidity and the amount of dust in the air.

On June 9, Perseverance reported a high temperature of 2 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, followed by an overnight low of 113 F below zero. It is late autumn where Perseverance is located, meaning that even lower temperatures are right around the corner as it approaches winter.

Advertisement

Read More

NASA selects new instruments to study moon

Latest Headlines

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
June 17 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off on its record 13th launch on Friday afternoon as it sent 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
Science News // 4 hours ago
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
June 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds of dead kororā penguins that washed ashore on the northern New Zealand coast appear to have starved to death and researcher point to climate change as the likely cause.
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
Science News // 6 hours ago
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
A rare planetary alignment that won't occur again for nearly two decades has taken shape in the night sky -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
June 16 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it discovered two rocky exoplanets similar to Earth orbiting a dwarf star near our solar system but are believed to both be too hot to sustain life as we know it.
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
Science News // 1 day ago
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
June 15 (UPI) -- Scientists in China have announced that they've detected what may be signals from an alien civilization using the world's largest radio telescope, but warned they could be just radio interference.
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
Science News // 2 days ago
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
June 14 (UPI) -- A new "dual robot" drone can fly and dive to collect underwater samples to monitor water quality and climate clues in hard-to-reach places like the Arctic.
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
Science News // 3 days ago
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 environmental changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas.
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
Science News // 4 days ago
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Monday that its Gaia probe has observed thousands of starquakes and so-called "stellar DNA" in its survey of the Milky Way.
Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says
Science News // 4 days ago
Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said a rocket carrying two small weather satellites failed on Sunday, preventing the launch of a technology that would have helped better forecast hurricanes.
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Science News // 6 days ago
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Summer isn't the only season that begins this month. June also marks the start of supermoon season for astronomy lovers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
Epic alignment of 5 planets, moon to peak after summer solstice
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for its 13th time, a record for the company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement