Advertisement
Science News
June 13, 2022 / 8:05 AM

Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says
An Astra Space rocket launches the TROPICS payload for NASA from Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, only to have its second stage fail. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said a rocket carrying two small weather satellites failed Sunday, preventing the inauguration of a technology that would have helped better forecast hurricanes.

The rocket by California-based Astra lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the rocket's second stage malfunctioned before reaching orbit and lost the shoebox-sized technology.

Advertisement

"After a nominal first stage flight, the upper stage of the rocket shut down early and failed to deliver the TROPICS CubeSats to orbit," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency added: "NASA's Launch Services Program, which managed the launch service for the mission, continues to work with emerging launch providers to deliver low-cost science missions into orbit through contracts that align with commercial practices, using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs."

RELATED Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said that while Sunday's launch failed, it will provide valuable lessons for future missions.

"Even though we are disappointed right now, we know there is value in taking risks in our overall NASA science portfolio because innovation is required for us to lead," Zurbuchen said on Twitter.

"I am confident that in the future we will succeed in using this valuable launch capability to explore the unknown and give others the same opportunity to inspire the world through discovery," Zurbuchen said.

Advertisement

The goal of the TROPICS mission is to monitor tropical storm development in near real time by flying over hurricanes and other major systems every 45 to 50 minutes to measure temperature, precipitation, water vapor and cloud ice data.

"Measuring hurricanes from space is really hard to do because they're very dynamic, they're changing on the timescales of minutes, you need to spatially resolve all the features of the storm, the eyes, the rain bands," said William Blackwell, principal investigator of the TROPICS mission at MIT, according to CBS News.

RELATED NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon

Read More

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock

Latest Headlines

Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Science News // 2 days ago
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Summer isn't the only season that begins this month. June also marks the start of supermoon season for astronomy lovers.
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
June 9 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Boyce Thompson Institute named a newly discovered species of green alga Gormaniella terricola after Amanda Gorman, the poet for President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's James Webb Telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system.
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
A small area of your brain triggers the familiar symptoms of fever, chills, fatigue and loss of appetite when you have a viral or bacterial infection, new animal research suggests.
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Science News // 4 days ago
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
June 9 (UPI) -- Botanists in Vermont have found a federally protected orchid believed to have gone extinct in the state in 1902, officials said.
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Nilesat 301 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
Science News // 4 days ago
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
June 8 (UPI) -- A South Atlantic rapid geomagnetic field decrease known as the South Atlantic Anomaly led to speculation that Earth's magnetic polarity was reversing. But a new study suggests the reversal may not be happening.
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has released a series of animated videos to explain how the agency's Artemis I mission plans to fly to the moon, orbit and return to Earth later this year.
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
Science News // 6 days ago
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
BANGOR, Maine, June 7 (UPI) -- If the Maine Space Corp. is successful at capturing a slice of the space economy -- expected to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040 -- maybe science and space students won't look outside the state, officials say.
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
Science News // 6 days ago
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Brains apply "data compression" to maximize performance and minimize cost when making decisions, according to a study published Monday that could affect future research into artificial intelligence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement