Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 10, 2022 / 4:02 PM

Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
1/2
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
A Pink Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty on April 26, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Summer isn't the only season that begins this month. June also marks the start of supermoon season for astronomy lovers.

Supermoons are annual occurrences happening in sets of three or four and provide sky watchers and photographers with great opportunities to observe Earth's celestial companion.

Advertisement

This year features a trilogy of supermoons with the first of the trio rising on the night of Monday into Tuesday.

The viral nickname was coined by an astrologer in 1979, but it does have some astronomical merit.

RELATED NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon

As the moon orbits around the Earth, it does so in the shape of a misshapen oval called an ellipse rather than in a perfect circle. As a result, there are times when the moon is closer to the Earth (perigee) and times when it is farther away (apogee).

A supermoon occurs when there is a full moon around the same time that the moon is near perigee, causing it to look slightly bigger and slightly brighter than other full moons throughout the year. Conversely, a full moon that occurs near apogee appears slightly smaller and is referred to as a micro moon.

The difference between these two types of full moons is almost imperceptible and can only really be noticed in a side-by-side photo comparison.

The apparent size of a supermoon (R) compared to a micro moon (L). Image courtesy of NASA Scientific Visualization Studio
Advertisement

Although the appearance may not be noticeable to the naked eye, it can still have an influence on the Earth.

"When the moon is close, Earth's diameter is a slightly larger fraction of the Earth-moon separation," NASA explained.

The gravitational pull of a supermoon can also cause high tides to be higher than normal, which could amplify coastal flooding. This can be worsened if there is a tropical storm or hurricane churning near the coast in the days surrounding a supermoon.

RELATED NASA selects new instruments to study moon

Supermoon or not, June's full moon has been given many nicknames over the years with the most popular being the Strawberry Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Because of this alternate nickname, the upcoming full moon is being referred to as the Super Strawberry Moon.

After June, the next supermoon will rise on July 13, followed by the last supermoon of 2022 on Aug. 11.

Read More

NASA rolls SLS moon rocket back out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad

Latest Headlines

Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
June 9 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Boyce Thompson Institute named a newly discovered species of green alga Gormaniella terricola after Amanda Gorman, the poet for President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's James Webb Telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system.
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
A small area of your brain triggers the familiar symptoms of fever, chills, fatigue and loss of appetite when you have a viral or bacterial infection, new animal research suggests.
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Science News // 1 day ago
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
June 9 (UPI) -- Botanists in Vermont have found a federally protected orchid believed to have gone extinct in the state in 1902, officials said.
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Nilesat 301 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
Science News // 2 days ago
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
June 8 (UPI) -- A South Atlantic rapid geomagnetic field decrease known as the South Atlantic Anomaly led to speculation that Earth's magnetic polarity was reversing. But a new study suggests the reversal may not be happening.
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has released a series of animated videos to explain how the agency's Artemis I mission plans to fly to the moon, orbit and return to Earth later this year.
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
Science News // 3 days ago
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
BANGOR, Maine, June 7 (UPI) -- If the Maine Space Corp. is successful at capturing a slice of the space economy -- expected to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040 -- maybe science and space students won't look outside the state, officials say.
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Brains apply "data compression" to maximize performance and minimize cost when making decisions, according to a study published Monday that could affect future research into artificial intelligence.
NASA rolls SLS moon rocket back out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA rolls SLS moon rocket back out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
June 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket reached the launching pad at Kenndy Space Center in Florida Monday morning after its slow-rolling 4.2-mile hike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement