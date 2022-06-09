Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 9, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals

By HealthDay News
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
Researchers say that, in a study with animals, they've identified the part of the brain responsible for the symptoms of sickness. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

A small area of your brain triggers the familiar symptoms of fever, chills, fatigue and loss of appetite when you have a viral or bacterial infection, new animal research suggests.

The findings could eventually lead to ways to reverse this process when symptoms pose a risk to patients, such as when a fever gets too high or people don't eat or drink enough, according to the Harvard University scientists.

Advertisement

It was already known that in response to information from the immune system, the brain causes symptoms of illness when people get sick. But how and where this happens in the brain had remained a mystery.

Until now.

RELATED Nightmares may signal onset of Parkinson's disease, study says

In the new study with mice, the researchers pinpointed about 1,000 previously unidentified neurons near the base of the brain that induce symptoms of sickness in response to infection. However, animal research doesn't always pan out in humans.

The neurons are in an area of the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls key functions that keep the body in a balanced, healthy state.

Located right next to a permeable section of the brain called the blood-brain barrier, which helps circulates blood to the brain. These neurons have receptors that detect molecular signals from the immune system, an ability most neurons don't have.

Advertisement

"It was important for us to establish this general principle that the brain can even sense these immune states," because this "was poorly understood before," said study author Jessica Osterhout.

She is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Catherine Dulac, a professor of molecular and cellular biology and of arts and sciences at Harvard University.

"If we know how it works, perhaps we can help patients who have difficulty with these kinds of symptoms, like chemo patients or cancer patients, for example, who have a very low appetite but there's really nothing we can do for them," Osterhout noted in a Harvard news release.

RELATED Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds

The original goal of the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, was to examine what's known as the fever effect in people with autism. It refers to a reduction in autism symptoms when a patient has infection symptoms such as a fever.

The researchers wanted to find the neurons that generate fever and link them to neurons involved with social behavior. Instead, they found neurons that are activated when a mouse is sick.

The team plans further investigation into other effects of the neurons they identified in this study and to revisit the fever effect in people with autism.

Advertisement

More information

There's more on fever at the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study finds link between inflammatory bowel disease and depression

Latest Headlines

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's James Webb Telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system.
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Science News // 11 hours ago
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
June 9 (UPI) -- Botanists in Vermont have found a federally protected orchid believed to have gone extinct in the state in 1902, officials said.
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Science News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Nilesat 301 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
Science News // 1 day ago
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
June 8 (UPI) -- A South Atlantic rapid geomagnetic field decrease known as the South Atlantic Anomaly led to speculation that Earth's magnetic polarity was reversing. But a new study suggests the reversal may not be happening.
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has released a series of animated videos to explain how the agency's Artemis I mission plans to fly to the moon, orbit and return to Earth later this year.
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
Science News // 2 days ago
Maine looks to grow space economy, for students, research and business
BANGOR, Maine, June 7 (UPI) -- If the Maine Space Corp. is successful at capturing a slice of the space economy -- expected to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040 -- maybe science and space students won't look outside the state, officials say.
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Brains apply "data compression" to maximize performance and minimize cost when making decisions, according to a study published Monday that could affect future research into artificial intelligence.
NASA rolls SLS moon rocket back out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA rolls SLS moon rocket back out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
June 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket reached the launching pad at Kenndy Space Center in Florida Monday morning after its slow-rolling 4.2-mile hike.
Google Doodle honors espresso machine inventor Angelo Moriondo
Science News // 3 days ago
Google Doodle honors espresso machine inventor Angelo Moriondo
June 6 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle is a tribute to Italian inventor Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birthday.
China successfully sends three astronauts to Tiangong Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
China successfully sends three astronauts to Tiangong Space Station
June 5 (UPI) -- China successfully sent three astronauts to its Tiangong Space Station Sunday to conduct a six-month mission as part of its space station construction work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
NASA animated videos show Artemis' path to the moon
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
SpaceX launches Nilesat 301 satellite, recovers Falcon 9 first stage
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
Brain applies 'data compression' when making decisions, study finds
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement