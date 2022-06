Monday's Google Doodle is a tribute to Italian inventor Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birthday. Photo courtesy of Google Doodle

June 6 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle is a tribute to Italian inventor Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birthday. Because Moriondo is credited with patenting the earliest known espresso machine, Google chose sepia-toned animated images of complicated-looking machines dripping coffee and filling cups for the top of its web page.

Moriondo was born in 1851 into a family of entrepreneurs in Turin.

"Following in his family's footsteps, Moriondo purchased two establishments: the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city-center Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma," Google noted.

"Despite coffee's popularity in Italy, the time spent waiting for coffee to brew inconvenienced customers. Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors."

His invention won a bronze medal at the General Expo of Turin in 1884. He died in 1914.