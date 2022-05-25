Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 25, 2022 / 7:33 PM

SpaceX's Transporter 5 launches with remains of 47 people for 'space burial'

By Amy Thompson
1/5
SpaceX's Transporter 5 launches with remains of 47 people for 'space burial'
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Transporter 5 payload into sun-synchronous orbit at 2:27 PM from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 22nd rocket of the year on Wednesday, the Transporter-5 rideshare mission, which included carrying 47 people's cremated remains for a burial in space.

The send off, designed by the company Celestis, marks the 18th time the company has launched space burial flights -- which have increased in recent years at least partially because of commercial space companies like SpaceX.

Advertisement

The Transporter-5 mission, which lifted off just before 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, is designed as an Uber pool for satellites.

The rideshare missions pack multiple small satellites into a single rocket to deposit them in a sun synchronus orbit, which is ideal for imaging and weather satellites, as well as for cosmic burial grounds.

RELATED SpaceX successfully launches rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites

Celestis packs the cremated remains of its clients into roughly lipstick-sized tubes, before packing them in a small satellite for launch.

Advertisement

"These small satellites carry a bevy of human remains that orbit the planet for about a decade before they fall back to Earth and are burnt up in the atmosphere, resembling a shooting star falling back to Earth," Charles Chafer, who founded the company, told UPI in an interview.

"When I came up with the idea [for the company], I was looking for something that could bring commercial space activities to a mass market," Chafer said. "Obviously everyone dies -- at least today that's true -- therefore you have a global market."

RELATED NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins honored to be part of 'long legacy'

The company's first payload consisted of lipstick-tube sized portions of 24 people's remains, which launched from the Canary Islands in 1997, and included the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Among the ashes launched to space Wednesday was Marjorie Dufton -- at one point she was the youngest female flight instructor in the country, according to her son, Michael Dufton.

Marjorie Dufton was chosen to apply for NASA's Mercury 13 program, which was considering allowing women to become astronauts, but the program was disbanded before she had an opportunity to go to space.

RELATED SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake

"That was her biggest regret," Michael Dufton told UPI. "But now she too can be amongst the stars."

Advertisement

Chafer says that the company provides the families and friends of its memorial participants with GPS tracking data so they can track their loved ones as they pass overhead.

Melissa Casey, whose son Travis had Duchenne muscular dystrophy and died a year ago at age 27, said it was her son's dream to have his remains launched into space.

"He always wanted to be cremated and sent to space," Casey said. "He will be so proud to be up there, hanging out with all these other families and watching over all of us."

The launch was the culmination of a three-day-long memorial service the families and friends of the departed participated in.

"I wanted to do this [for my mom] because I think she would be thinking 'this is exactly what I wanted,'" Dufton said. "I know this was her life's goal, and now it's finally being fulfilled."

The company's next memorial flight is slated for sometime in 2023, and the company is currently accepting participants, Chafer said.

Latest Headlines

Mars, Jupiter will converge before dawn Sunday
Science News // 3 hours ago
Mars, Jupiter will converge before dawn Sunday
Mars and Jupiter will make an exceptionally close encounter in the pre-dawn sky during the extended Memorial Day weekend, an astronomical event known as a conjunction.
Lidar study reveals much more dense early urban Amazon settlements
Science News // 3 hours ago
Lidar study reveals much more dense early urban Amazon settlements
May 25 (UPI) -- Evidence of early urbanism has been found in the Amazon through the first-time use of Light Detection and Ranging technology.
Watch live: Boeing's Starliner undocks from ISS ahead of trip home
Science News // 17 hours ago
Watch live: Boeing's Starliner undocks from ISS ahead of trip home
ORLANDO, Fla., May 25 (UPI) -- After six days in orbit, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has started its trip home after an uncrewed test mission to the International Space Station. The craft will land under a parachute in New Mexico on Wednesday.
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
May 24 (UPI) -- Scientists have uncovered the remains of one of the largest pterosaurs on record, in Argentina, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Cretaceous Research.
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
Science News // 2 days ago
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
May 23 (UPI) -- British scientists have used a genome editing process to create a new source of Vitamin D in tomatoes as a way to help address malnutrition.
Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
May 23 (UPI) -- People who deny the existence of structural racism, a combination of institutional and societal factors that reinforce racial inequity, likely also exhibit anti-Black prejudices, a new study has found.
Study: British bumblebees need more habitats to survive
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: British bumblebees need more habitats to survive
May 23 (UPI) -- Conservation experts say stable habitats are desperately needed to protect endangered bumblebee populations, a new report from the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology said Monday.
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
May 20 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner space craft docked with the International Space Station for the first time Friday.
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
A massive asteroid over a mile wide is expected to make a closer-than-normal trip past the Earth near the end of May, an approach so close that it could be spotted in the sky.
Kyoto cherry blossoms blooming 11 days sooner due to urban global warming
Science News // 5 days ago
Kyoto cherry blossoms blooming 11 days sooner due to urban global warming
May 20 (UPI) -- Kyoto, Japan's, iconic cherry blossoms marking the start of spring are now fully blooming 11 days sooner due to climate change warming.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Watch live: Boeing's Starliner undocks from ISS ahead of trip home
Watch live: Boeing's Starliner undocks from ISS ahead of trip home
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
Scientists find evidence of water in Mars rock, but no signs of life
Scientists find evidence of water in Mars rock, but no signs of life
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement