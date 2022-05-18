Trending
Science News
May 18, 2022 / 4:58 PM

Blue Origin scrubs Friday launch over vehicle issue

By Simon Druker
The next launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket -- pictured lifting off from Texas -- had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed after the company discovered a vehicle issue. File Photo courtesy Blue Origin

May 18 (UPI) -- Aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin will delay its next sub-orbital spaceflight because of a vehicle issue, the company announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to take place Friday, the launch would have been the fifth manned flight for the Washington state-based company's New Shephard space vehicle.

"During our final vehicle checkouts, we observed one of New Shepard's backup systems was not meeting our expectations for performance. In an abundance of caution, we will be delaying the #NS21 launch originally scheduled for Friday. Stay tuned for further updates," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company did not speculate on a new launch date.

In late March, the company launched its fourth crewed mission, carrying a crew of six to the edge of space and back.

That flight was originally supposed to include SNL actor Pete Davidson, who was invited as a guest, to join five paying customers. The comedian was unable to make the flight after it was re-scheduled and was replaced by Blue Origin suborbital rocket architect Gary Lai.

When the flight does eventually lift off, Evan Dick will become the first-ever repeat New Shepard crewmember. Dick previously flew on the NS-19 mission, which launched Dec. 11, 2021.

New Shepherd uses reusable liquid rocket engines, as well as a reusable capsule.

SpaceX successfully launches rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites
Science News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX successfully launches rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites
May 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday, while also successfully recovering its two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, the company announced.
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins honored to be part of 'long legacy'
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins honored to be part of 'long legacy'
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins made history last month when she became one of the latest astronauts to come aboard the International Space Station.
New NOAA study finds increase in Atlantic hurricanes linked to cleaner air
Science News // 1 day ago
New NOAA study finds increase in Atlantic hurricanes linked to cleaner air
Researchers examined how particulate air pollution, or aerosols, and climate change have affected tropical cyclones across the planet over the past 40 years in a new study.
Fossilized tooth proves extinct Denisovans lived in southeast Asia
Science News // 1 day ago
Fossilized tooth proves extinct Denisovans lived in southeast Asia
May 17 (UPI) -- A fossilized tooth found in southeast Asia links the extinct Denisovans to modern day humans, according to findings published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.
NASA's InSight Mars lander set to end mission on Red Planet this summer
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's InSight Mars lander set to end mission on Red Planet this summer
ORLANDO, Fla., May 17 (UPI) -- Agency officials said Tuesday they are holding out hope that a Martian dust devil could pass over the lander, clearing dust off its solar panels in the process, but are moving forward with plans to power down in July.
Scientists find evidence of water in Mars rock, but no signs of life
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists find evidence of water in Mars rock, but no signs of life
May 16 (UPI) -- Swedish scientists say a study of a meteorite from Mars indicates that it had only very limited exposure to liquid water -- an indication that it's unlikely life was present on the Red Planet in recent times.
Scientists succeed for first time growing plants in soil from the moon
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists succeed for first time growing plants in soil from the moon
May 12 (UPI) -- Scientists have managed to grow plants in lunar soil for the first time ever, setting the stage for astronauts to potentially grow their own food on the moon during future missions.
Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way
Science News // 6 days ago
Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way
ORLANDO, Fla., May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomers who work on the Event Horizon Telescope project revealed the first-ever image of the supermassive black hole in the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
Science News // 6 days ago
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
May 11 (UPI) -- Nearly one year after landing on Mars, scientists say China's Zhurong rover collected data indicating water may have existed on the planet over a longer period of time than previously thought.
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
May 11 (UPI) -- NASA's state-of-the-art equipment that's sitting on the surface of Mars has detected the most powerful earthquake ever recorded on the Red Planet -- or any other world away from the Earth, for that matter.
