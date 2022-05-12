Trending
May 12, 2022

Scientists succeed for first time growing plants in soil from the moon

By Danielle Haynes
According to the research, plants grown in older lunar soil samples had a harder time growing -- they were smaller and showed greater signs of stress. The team said the results of the research suggest that future lunar colonies should set up habitats near areas that are geologically younger. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Scientists have managed to grow plants in lunar soil for the first time ever, setting the stage for astronauts to potentially grow their own food on the moon during future missions.

University of Florida researchers were able to grow the plants in small samples of lunar soil -- also known as lunar regolith -- gathered during the Apollo 11, 12 and 17 missions in the 1960s and 1970s. But the data suggests not all lunar soil is equally suitable to the task.

The researchers presented their findings in a paper published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology.

For their experiment, the team planted arabidopsis, or thale cress, chosen because its entire genetic code has been fully mapped out. This allows the researchers to better identify what genes in the plant have been expressed during growth to help it better adapt to the soil conditions.

Working with only 12 grams of lunar soil -- as well as some volcanic ash from Earth to act as a control -- the researchers planted arabidopsis seeds in thimble-sized wells full of the soil samples.

The researchers found that the arabidopsis plants grew in each of the four samples, but to varying degrees.

"We were amazed. We did not predict that," said Anna-Lisa Paul, one of the study's authors and a research professor of horticultural sciences at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. "That told us that the lunar soils didn't interrupt the hormones and signals involved in plant germination."

By far the plants grown in the Earth control soil were bigger and grew faster than those grown in lunar soil.

"At the genetic level, the plants were pulling out the tools typically used to cope with stressors, such as salt and metals or oxidative stress, so we can infer that the plants perceive the lunar soil environment as stressful," Paul said. "Ultimately, we would like to use the gene expression data to help address how we can ameliorate the stress responses to the level where plants -- particularly crops -- are able to grow in lunar soil with very little impact to their health."

According to the research paper, the plants grown in older lunar soil samples had a harder time growing -- they were smaller and showed greater signs of stress. The team said the results of the research suggest that future lunar colonies should set up habitats near areas that are geologically younger, such as immature lava flows.

NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon as part of the Artemis program to lay the foundations for future human spaceflight to Mars. The unmanned Artemis I mission is expected to launch in August, with humans expected to return to the moon by 2025 at the earliest. The last time humans were on the moon was the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.

Artemis 1 rocket returns to Vehicle Assembly Building after testing

The rocket will be moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) after failing some of its prelaunch testing. Failing to make the June launch window, the date will be pushed back to late June or early July. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way
Science News // 7 hours ago
Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way
ORLANDO, Fla., May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomers who work on the Event Horizon Telescope project revealed the first-ever image of the supermassive black hole in the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
Science News // 20 hours ago
Chinese rover detects water existed on Mars more recently than thought
May 11 (UPI) -- Nearly one year after landing on Mars, scientists say China's Zhurong rover collected data indicating water may have existed on the planet over a longer period of time than previously thought.
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA says 'monster marsquake' on Red Planet strongest quake ever measured off Earth
May 11 (UPI) -- NASA's state-of-the-art equipment that's sitting on the surface of Mars has detected the most powerful earthquake ever recorded on the Red Planet -- or any other world away from the Earth, for that matter.
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
Science News // 1 day ago
Tonga volcano eruption impacts observed up to edge of space
May 10 (UPI) -- An explosive volcano that erupted near the Pacific island nation of Tonga in January sent hurricane-force winds and electric currents into the edge of space, according to an analysis of NASA data released Tuesday.
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Science News // 3 days ago
Study examines how long periods in space affect astronauts' brains
Scientists have unearthed new details about how astronauts' brains are affected by extended trips in space.
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Science News // 5 days ago
Older adults more likely than young to be fooled by 'fake news,' study says
Falling for fake news can have significant physical, emotional and financial consequences, especially for older adults who may have their life savings or serious medical issues at stake, the researchers said.
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX rocket launch leaves 'space jellyfish' in its wake
Early-morning stargazers across the Southeast were able to catch a view of the rocket launch and the stunning, out-of-this-world cloud it left behind that many now refer to as a "space jellyfish."
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
Science News // 6 days ago
Take-out coffee cups may be shedding trillions of plastic nanoparticles, study says
New research shows that paper cup of joe you grab off the counter contains another ingredient, and it's one you might not want -- tiny plastic particles that leach into your hot java from the cup's plastic lining.
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Science News // 6 days ago
Experts point to air pollutants posing significant risks to health
Air quality is just as important as that of water and food, but with air pollution not always visible, it can be difficult to tell exactly what we invite into our lungs. the consequences can be deadly, experts say.
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's Crew-3 astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla., May 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn and Germany's Matthias Maurer splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in their Dragon Endurance capsule at around 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.
